Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes

August 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (73-51) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (67-55)

Game #125/Home Game #66

Sunday, August 18, 6:05 p.m.

Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (5-7, 5.05) vs. RHP Cody Poteet (2-1, 4.53)

Lucky Number 13: Last night's game was tied for the most innings the Missions have played this season. They also played a 13-inning game against Omaha on June 23. Like last night, the Missions were victorious in that 13-inning marathon as well. Jay Jackson was also the winning pitcher in both 13-inning games.

Austin's Big Night: After being signed by Milwaukee last week, infielder Tyler Austin made his Missions debut Friday night in a seventh inning pinch hit at-bat. Last night was Austin's first start with the Missions and he certainly made the most of it. He went 3-for-5, scoring twice, and collecting a ground-rule double. It was his first multi-hit game since May 9 when he collected two hits for the San Francisco Giants. It was his first three-hit game since August 18, 2018 when he was a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Magic Number Six: Last night's starter Thomas Jankins pitched his ninth quality start of the season as he allowed three earned runs over six innings pitched. The Missions improved to a 22-4 record when their starting pitchers last for at least six innings and they are a perfect 3-0 when their starters last for at least seven innings.

League Leading Streaks: David Freitas and Troy Stokes Jr. currently find themselves in the top 10 longest active on-base streaks in the Pacific Coast League. Stokes Jr. (15) currently has the seventh longest active on-base streak dating back to July 31. As far as longest streaks of the season, Stokes Jr. is tied for the 14th longest streak. Freitas, on the other hand, currently holds the second longest active on-base streak at 27 games dating back to July 6. He is two games behind Salt Lake's Jared Walsh. Tacoma's J.P. Crawford had a 31 game on-base streak carried over from last season and ended on May 7.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)

Don't miss the chance to get autographs from select Missions players on the concourse tonight from 5:00-5:15 PM! #FunsOnTap

Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB)

Louisville Baseball Pro Ball Daily Leaders (August 17th) @FutureIs_Bright (@missionsmilb) @aduvall123 (@Braves) @devinmann444 (AZL Dodgers) @D_Hairston (@CarolinaMudcats) #L1C4 | #ProCards

Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers)

RHP Jay Jackson and RHP Aaron Wilkerson have been recalled from Triple-A San Antonio. RHP Ray Black and RHP Freddy Peralta have been optioned there.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 18, 2019

