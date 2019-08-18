Aces Bats Catch Fire in Comeback Victory over River Cats

Reno, NV. - Down 10-6 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Aces strung together eight hits to score seven runs to propel them to a 13-10 victory over the Sacramento River Cats. Trailing by one, Abraham Almonte knocked in the tying run on an RBI-single to left to score Carlos Asuaje. Tim Locastro followed it up with a two-RBI double to give the Biggest Little City a 12-10 advantage. The very next hitter, Ildemaro Vargas, tripled to bring in Locastro and the final run of the night. The win puts Reno six games behind Sacramento in the Pacific Northern division with five head-to-head matchups remaining. Damien Magnifico earned his second win of the year in the contest throwing two innings of shutout baseball in relief. Lucas Luetge picked up his first save of the season for Reno. Kevin Cron homered in the game, good for his 38th of the season in an Aces' uniform. The River Cats' Jaylin Davis went deep two more times in the game and now has six big flies total in the series. Reno and Sacramento will pick things back up tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Top Performers - Reno

Kevin Cron (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI)

Ildemaro Vargas (2-for-4, 3B, RBI)

Tim Locastro (1-for-4, 2B, 2 R)

Top Performers - Sacramento

Jaylin Davis (3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 4 R)

Mike Gerber (4-for-6, HR, 3 R)

Aramis Garcia (4-for-5, 2B, RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Sunday August 18 Sacramento TBD vs. TBD 1:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Division Watch: The Aces cut into Sacramento's Pacific Northern division lead with the win tonight. Reno trails the River Cats by six games again with 17 games remaining in the season for both clubs and five head-to-head matchups left.

Vargas Triples: With Ildemaro Vargas' eighth inning triple, he passed Kristopher Negron to move into sole position of fourth place for career Triples with the Aces. He now has 17. Cole Gillespie has the most in franchise history with 30.

Jaylin "Big Fly" Davis: Cats' outfielder, Jaylin Davis, has absolutely torched the Aces pitching staff over the last three games. The slugger is 8-for-13 with six home runs, nine RBI, and nine runs scored against the Aces this season. Since coming over from the Minnesota Twins organization in the SF Giants' Sam Dyson trade, the righty is batting .404 with eight homers, 19 RBI, and 14 runs scored in 14 games played.

