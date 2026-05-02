@sjearthquakes Equalize Thanks to Preston Judd on the Set Piece
Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
#mls #sanjose
Check out the San Jose Earthquakes Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026
- Sounders FC Earns Road Point in 1-1 Draw with Sporting Kansas City - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Quakes extend unbeaten streak to seven league games and tie MLS record for longest unbeaten road streak to start season - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Quakes going for MLS record of six consecutive road wins to start season - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Quakes extend unbeaten streak to seven league games and tie MLS record for longest unbeaten road streak to start season
- Quakes going for MLS record of six consecutive road wins to start season
- Chris Wondolowski National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Today at 4 p.m. Pt
- San Jose Earthquakes to Face Colorado Rapids on Road in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on May 20
- San Jose Earthquakes Announce Autism Acceptance Night on August 15 vs. St. Louis CITY SC