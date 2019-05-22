Sheffield Shoves, Court Belts Decisive Home Run in One-Run Tacoma Victory

Tacoma, WA - Left-hander Justus Sheffield allowed one run in seven quality innings on Wednesday at Cheney Stadium, and Ryan Court touched off for a two-run, go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a 2-1 victory for the Tacoma Rainiers over the Fresno Grizzlies.

In his longest outing of the season, the top prospect Sheffield surrendered just one walk and struck out a pair of Grizzlies (23-23), throwing 57 of his 94 pitches for strikes. The lone run came on a home run in the top of the sixth, which Court erased with his two-run blast in the home half of the inning, also scoring Tim Lopes.

Sheffield kept Tacoma's lead (23-24) intact in the seventh inning, stranding the potential tying run at third base.

Tayler Scott notched his first save, a six-out effort with no hits allowed and one strikeout.

Austin Nola finished 2-for-4 in the victory, registering his team-leading 15th multi-hit game of the season. The catcher also threw out the tying run on a stolen base attempt by Wilmer Difo in the top of the ninth.

After the Rainiers and their opponents combined for an average of 25 runs per contest over the previous three days, the three combined runs on Wednesday were the fewest in a nine inning game for Tacoma during the campaign.

The Rainiers will play for their third-straight victory and the series win against Fresno on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PDT and right-hander Tyler Cloyd (1-2, 4.37) will be on the hill for Tacoma. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

