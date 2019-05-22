Game Notes at El Paso

About Today's Game: Reno takes on El Paso in game two of the four-game set. On the bump for Reno will be righty Taylor Widener who's in search of his third win of the season for the Aces. Widener got roughed up against the Chihuahuas on April 20 in his only start against the team allowing seven earned runs in 1.2 innings in a loss. However, he's been pitching better as of late going at least five innings in two of his last three starts. El Paso will send lefty Dietrich Enns to the hill to counter Widener. Enns is tied for the PCL lead in wins with five. He won a game against the Aces on April 12 out of the bullpen throwing four scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

More History for Yasmany: With Yasmany Tomas' solo home run in the top of the fifth inning against El Paso Tuesday, he became the third player in Pacific Coast League history to have five total big flies in consecutive games. He homered four times in Monday's contest. No player has ever homered six times in two games.

5 RBI Game: Domingo Leyba set a new career high driving in five RBIs in Tuesday's contest. He is the fifth Ace to record at least 5 RBIs in a game this season along with Kevin Cron (3x), Tim Locastro, Wyatt Mathisen, and Yasmany Tomas.

Mathisen Stays Hot: With a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning Tuesday, it marked the third game in a row Mathisen drove in a run. Since May 4, Mathisen is batting .360 with five home runs, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored, eight doubles while posting a 1.287 OPS. Mathisen is now batting .250 on the season raising his batting average 75 points since May 1.

