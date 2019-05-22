Doom despite Kieboom

Tacoma, Wash. (Wednesday, May 22) - The Fresno Grizzlies dropped to .500 (23-23) on Wednesday afternoon in Washington state, dropping a consecutive game to the Tacoma Rainiers (23-24) by a 2-1 final. Carter Kieboom's opposite field solo homer in the sixth inning was the only offense for the Grizzlies, outdone by a Ryan Court two-run homer in the home half of the sixth to finish the day's scoring.

Fresno right-hander J.J. Hoover was superb in his second spot start out of the bullpen, going a season-high 5.0 innings. Hoover scattered only four hits, and one of the two runs was unearned. Seattle Mariners top prospect Justus Sheffield turned in a fine start for the Rainiers; the lefty tossed seven innings and allowed seven hits, with the only true blemish being Kieboom's blast.

The three-run affair was the lowest scoring road game this season for the Grizzlies, and their first loss (10-1) when allowing three or fewer runs in a game. Former Fresno State infielder Nick Mariscal was 0-for-3 after two hits in his Triple-A debut against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Fresno will try again for their first win of the series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- RHP J.J. Hoover (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

- SS Carter Kieboom (2-4, solo HR)

- RHP Henderson Alvarez (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K)

- LF Andrew Stevenson (2-4, MLB rehab)

Top Performers: Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)

- RHP Justus Sheffield (7.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

- 1B Ryan Court (1-3, HR, 2 RBI)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday May 23 Tacoma Rainiers (Road) RHP Kevin McGowan (Fresno) vs. RHP Tyler Cloyd (Tacoma) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

