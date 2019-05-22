Happy 200th, Memphis $2.00 Tickets for Saturday's Fireworks Game

May 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - To celebrate Memphis' bicentennial, the Memphis Redbirds are offering $2.00 tickets for Saturday's game at AutoZone Park, which features Terminix Fireworks after the game.

The $2.00 offer for Saturday's game applies to lower level (Dugout or Field Box) tickets purchased online until 11:59 p.m. tonight. Game time is 6:35 Saturday night.

The Redbirds are also offering 10 tickets in a luxury suite for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday's games for $200, which represents a savings of $360. To take advantage of the "suite" deal, call the AutoZone Park Box Office at (901) 721-6000.

Starting with the debut of the Memphis Reds in 1877, baseball has been a major part of The Bluff City for nearly its entire existence.

Nearly 17,000 games as the Reds, Leaguers, Grays, Browns, Eclipses, Eurekas, Giants, Fever Germs, Lambs, Leviathans, Egyptians, Turtles, Chickasaws, Red Sox, Blues, Chicks, and now Redbirds have spanned 121 seasons of baseball in the 200 years of the City of Memphis.

Over 25.2 million people have seen a professional baseball game in Memphis in those 121 seasons.

The Redbirds are in Nashville through Friday night before returning to AutoZone Park on Saturday to start a nine-day, 10-game homestand through Sunday, June 2.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Saturday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m.: special Memorial Day edition of postgame fireworks presented by Tennessee Lottery; Memorial Day Weekend Cookout specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air

Monday, May 27 at 1:05 p.m. (doubleheader): Memorial Day doubleheader (one ticket is good for both games); Memorial Day Cookout specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/memorialday

Wednesday, May 29 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, May 30 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, May 31 at 7:05: Star Wars Night featuring specialty ticket options for Darth Bader Bobblehead or Light Sword at www.memphisredbirds.com/starwarsnight; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat beef sliders buffet available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat

Saturday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m.: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Margaritaville Night with free leis, live Jimmy Buffett cover music, and more

Sunday, June 2 at 2:05 p.m.: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.