Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Round Rock Express

San Antonio Missions (27-18) at Round Rock Express (26-18)

Game #46/Road Game #21

Wednesday, May 22, 7:05 p.m.

Dell Diamond

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Bubba Derby (0-2, 4.65) vs. RHP Cy Sneed (1-5, 6.30)

Last Night Took an L but Tonight We Bounce Back: Last night's seven-run defeat matched the largest loss of the season for the Missions. However, the Missions are 11-6 after suffering a defeat. San Antonio's pitching staff is sporting a 3.15 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in games following a loss, both of which are PCL-lows. The Missions hitting totals following a loss are near the bottom of the PCL due to the fact that the 18 losses are tied with Round Rock for the second fewest on the circuit.

Still Going Strong: Mauricio Dubon and Cory Spangenberg each extended their hitting streaks to six and four games respectively last night. Dubon is batting .348 (8-for-23) with 3 runs, 1 double, and 5 RBI in those six games. Spangenberg is hitting .471 (8-for-17) with 3 runs, 2 doubles, and 1 triple during his modest four-game streak. Spangenberg has reached base safely in seven straight games and seen his slash line rise from .204/.288/.312 to .248/.326/.372 in those games.

Two Will Do: The Missions have recorded 52 multi-run innings in 45 total games this season. San Antonio is 25-11 in games in which they have at least one multi-run inning.

Leaderboard Material: Despite his 0-for-4 performance last night, Tyler Saladino has still had an exceptional last few games. Since May 14 he is among the Pacific Coast League leaders in doubles (2nd, 6), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 8), batting average (T-4th, .500), slugging (T-4th, 1.045), OPS (5th, 1.622), RBI (T-6th, 10), total bases (T-6th, 23), and OBP (T-7th, .577). In games after going hitless this season Saladino is batting .323 (10-for-31) with 6 runs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, and 5 walks.

Scoreless is the Deolis Guerrantee: Missions reliever Deolis Guerra has been nearly lights out since allowing a pair of runs in back-to-back outings on April 9 and 14. Since April 14 Guerra has held opponents scoreless in 10 of his last 11 appearances including four straight. In those 11 games his ERA has dropped from 6.35 to 2.14 and opponent batting average has dropped from .286 to .189.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

INF Travis Shaw assigned to San Antonio on ML Rehab

RHP Tristan Archer from San Antonio to Rocky Mountain

RHP Bubba Derby reinstated from the Injured List

Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2019

