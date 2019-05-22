OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 22, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (16-27) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (24-22)

Game #44 of 140/Road #21 of 70 (8-12)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Mitchell White (0-1, 13.50) vs. NO-RHP Elieser Hernandez (2-1, 1.25)

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | Shrine on Airline | Metairie, La. | 6:30 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers look to take a 2-0 lead in their series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes when they continue their series at 6:30 p.m. at the Shrine on Airline...The Dodgers have won five of the last seven games and seek a third straight win for the first time this season.

Last Game: Will Smith homered twice and the Dodgers ended the game with a ground ball double play after New Orleans loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning, holding on for a 6-5 win at the Shrine on Airline Tuesday night. The Dodgers took a 6-4 lead into the bottom of the ninth. After a wild pitch scored a run, the next two batters walked to load the bases with one out. On the first pitch from JT Chargois, Yaidel Rivera sent a ground ball to shortstop Daniel Castro who made a sliding stop and quickly threw to second base for one out. Jake Peter then turned and threw to first base to beat Rivera, complete the double play and end the game. The Dodgers opened the scoring in the second inning on a RBI single by Peter. Smith added to the lead in the third when he blasted his first homer. New Orleans scored in the bottom of the inning on a RBI infield single by Monté Harrison. Smith cranked his second homer in the fifth inning, a two-run shot, to stretch the lead to 4-1. New Orleans' Isan Diaz hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, trimming the score to 4-3. OKC caught a break in the top of the eighth when a throwing error led to two runs. Matt Snyder answered with a RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, putting New Orleans back within two. Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Corcino (3-1) allowed one run over five innings to earn the win. He allowed three hits, two walks and had three strikeouts. New Orleans starting pitcher Hector Noesi (4-2) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mitchell White (0-1) looks to rebound after taking a loss in his Triple-A debut...In his first game with OKC May 17 against Omaha, White was dinged for seven runs and eight hits over 4.2 innings. Five runs scored in the first inning, including a grand slam by Andrew Susac...In seven starts with Double-A Tulsa, White went 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA. He also owned a .165 opponent's average and 0.83 WHIP, which would have paced the Texas League, but he fell short of officially qualifying among the league leaders...He held opponents scoreless in four of his seven starts while racking up 37 strikeouts over 30.0 innings...Over his final three outings with Tulsa prior to his promotion, White allowed just two earned runs (three runs total) and eight hits over 18.1 innings, with two walks and 23 strikeouts...White entered the 2019 season rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America...He spent the entire 2018 season with Tulsa, leading the team with 105.1 innings pitched, 22 starts, 88 strikeouts and six wins (tie) - all career highs- and was part of the Drillers' Texas League Championship team...He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round (65th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University.

Against the Baby Cakes: 2019: 3-2 2018: 9-7 All-time: 181-156 At NO: 86-84

The Dodgers travel to New Orleans for their second road series of the month against the Baby Cakes and final series at the Shrine on Airline, as the New Orleans franchise is relocating to Wichita next season...The teams split a four-game series May 3-6, with the Baby Cakes winning the series opener and finale while the Dodgers won the middle two games, marking their first consecutive wins at the Shrine since 2016...Kyle Garlick led the Dodgers with seven hits, six RBI, three homers and a double against the Baby Cakes, as he went 7-for-13. He hit three home runs in the same game May 5, becoming the first OKC player to do that since 2014...OKC won the 2018 series between the teams, 9-7, and has now won four of the last five season series against the Baby Cakes...Going back to 2017, the Dodgers are 7-10 over their last 17 games at the Shrine on Airline and have been held to two or fewer runs 10 times (1-9), including twice in their previous series.

Will the Thrill: Tuesday marked Will Smith's second career multi-homer game and first since April 23, 2017 while playing for High-A Rancho Cucamonga. He finished with a game-high three hits Tuesday and three RBI for his second game of the season with at least three of each...Smith has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 11-for-29 (.379) with three doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs scored...He is tied with Cameron Perkins with a team-best 20 hits this month and paces OKC with 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and 11 walks in May.

Dinger Details: Including Will Smith's two homers last night, Oklahoma City has now hit 30 home runs over the last 17 games. The team has homered in a season-best six straight games (11 HR), as well as 11 of the last 12 games (21 HR). Eight times during the stretch they have hit two or more dingers. Ironically, the lone game during the stretch that the Dodgers were held without a homer was May 14 at Round Rock when OKC scored 15 runs, including 11 in one inning...Before the recent power surge, the Dodgers had smacked only 16 home runs in their first 26 games of 2019...Between Smith and Connor Joe, the Dodgers have had a player with a multi-homer game in consecutive days for the first time since Sept. 4-5, 2016, when Cody Bellinger and Brandon Hicks did it in Omaha.

Not Your Average Joe: Connor Joe entered last night's game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and drew a walk. Joe has now reached base safely in eight straight games and is batting 8-for-26, with a double, three homers, seven runs and six RBI during the stretch with eight walks. He's hit safely in four straight games with an at-bat (6x18) and in nine of his last 11 games with an at-bat (12x34). In his last two starts, he's hit three home runs...Joe has established himself as the team's primary leadoff hitter, and when batting in the top spot of the order between the 2018-19 seasons for OKC, Joe is slashing .324/.452/.635 with five homers and 17 RBI over 20 games.

Multiplying in May: The Dodgers scored six runs Tuesday, marking the sixth time in the last seven games OKC scored five or more runs in a game. The Dodgers have scored 53 runs over those seven games - nearly half of their 107 runs scored in the month of May (20 games total) - while batting .301 (76x253) with 11 home runs and 31 extra-base hits, and they have gone 27-for-80 (.338) with runners in scoring position...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed at least five runs in five straight games (38 runs total) and 14 times in the month of May (20 games). OKC has allowed 140 total runs this month - second-most in the league behind Reno (164) - and given up nine or more runs eight times.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins' season-best six-game hitting streak was snapped last night, but he drew a walk and also scored a run. Perkins is tied with Will Smith for a team-best 20 hits in the month of May, including six doubles, nine RBI, three homers and 10 runs scored. He is batting .357 (20-for-56) through 14 games this month with five multi-hit outings...After going 0-for-3 on May 1, Perkins' batting average stood at .197, but he's raised it by 84 points since then.

On Strike: The Dodgers struck out eight more batters yesterday and lead the PCL American Conference with 415 strikeouts over 365.0 innings this season. They also rank second overall in the PCL, trailing Sacramento (439), which has pitched 33.1 more innings than the Dodgers.

Three's Company?: Tonight the Dodgers are aiming for their first three-game win streak of the season as well as their first 2-0 series lead. They've previously won consecutive games four times.

