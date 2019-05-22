Dodgers Neutralized in New Orleans

Metairie, La. - The New Orleans Baby Cakes allowed just one hit and struck out 19 batters, leading to a 9-1 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Wednesday night at the Shrine on Airline.

Oklahoma City was held to one hit in a game for the first time since June 1, 2014 against Memphis. The 19 strikeouts were the team's most in a game since Sept. 1, 2015 against Iowa, although that game lasted 19 innings. It was the team's most strikeouts in a nine-inning game since July 24, 2015 at Round Rock, when the Dodgers struck out 17 times.

The 19 strikeouts by the New Orleans pitching staff also set a club record.

For the second time this season, the Dodgers (16-28) were flummoxed by Baby Cakes starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez. He threw six scoreless innings and allowed one hit and three walks. His 12 strikeouts tied the New Orleans club record by an individual pitcher.

In two starts against the Dodgers this season, Hernandez (3-1) has not allowed a run over 12.1 innings while holding the Dodgers 2-for-38 with 22 strikeouts.

OKC's only hit against Hernandez and the rest of the New Orleans pitching staff was a single by Shane Peterson in the second inning.

New Orleans (25-22) took advantage of an OKC miscue in the second inning to score the game's first run. Yadiel Rivera led off and sent a check swing grounder toward first base. Edwin RÃ-os made a diving stop, but Dodgers pitcher Mitchell White missed the toss from RÃ-os at first base, as Rivera made it to second base on the play. Matt Snyder immediately followed with a RBI single to give New Orleans 1-0 edge.

Isan Diaz added to the lead with a solo home run in the third inning to make it 2-0.

New Orleans established command of the game in the sixth inning. With a runner at first base and one out, JT Riddle sent a routine fly ball to center field. However, Peterson never saw the ball in the lights and it ended up dropping for a RBI double. Two pitches later, Lewis Brinson hit a two-run homer to push the lead to 5-0.

The Baby Cakes collected three more hits and two more runs in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Riddle hit a line drive, two-run homer to right field to make it 9-0.

The Dodgers scored their lone run in the eighth inning without a hit. After loading the bases with no outs on two walks and a hit batter, the only run scored when Peterson hit into a force out a second base.

White performed better than his final numbers indicated. In his first five innings, White (0-2) allowed just one earned run and four hits, with no walks and eight strikeouts. But after running into some bad luck in the sixth inning, he was charged with a total of five runs (four earned) and six hits over 5.1 innings.

With Wednesday's loss, the Dodgers missed another chance for their first three-game win streak of the season. They'll continue their series in New Orleans at 7 p.m. Thursday. Live coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

