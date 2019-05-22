River Cats complete seven-run comeback but lose late

West Sacramento, Calif. - Despite recording more than twice as many hits as their opponent, the Sacramento River Cats (22-24) fell 9-8 to the Salt Lake Bees (20-25) on Wednesday afternoon.

The River Cats found themselves down 7-0 to the Bees in the top of the second inning but immediately fought back with five of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Second baseman Levi Michael provided the big blow with a three-run home run - his third in 15 games with Sacramento.

The River Cats would tie the game in the fourth, but after surrendering runs in the seventh and ninth innings, the home club trailed by two. Infielders Abiatal Avelino and Ryan Howard each recorded their fourth hits of the game in the bottom of the ninth to help attempt another comeback, but outfielder Mike Gerber would strike out looking with the tying run at second base.

Left-hander Ty Blach (1-1, 6.35) will try to get back on track against the Bees in game three of the series while Salt Lake is scheduled to send young lefty prospect Jose Suarez (2-0, 1.80) to the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Dereck Rodriguez's 1.2-inning outing was the shortest of his professional career. His previous low was two innings on June 13, 2017 while pitching in the Minnesota Twins' organization with the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts.

- Sixteen hits are the most the River Cats have recorded in a loss this season. Previously that number was 13 on May 11 in a 7-4 loss at home to the El Paso Chihuahuas.

