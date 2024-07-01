Series Preview: Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians, July 1-6

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their eighth homestand of the 2024 season on Thursday, July 4, against the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The split series begins tonight with the first three games of the series played at Louisville Slugger Field, and Indy hosts the final three games of the set. This is the third of four series between the two teams this season. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions, first pitches and more.

Louisville Bats (3-3, 41-39, -2.0 GB, T-7th)

2023: 75-73, 9th

International League Championships: 2001

Manager: Pat Kelly, 5th season (235-281, .455)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: OF Blake Dunn (No. 10), RHP Lyon Richardson (13), OF Rece Hinds (15), RHP Julian Aguiar (16), OF Jacob Hurtubise (23), RHP Zach Maxwell (26)

Louisville is led by fifth-year skipper Pat Kelly, who managed the Indians for part of the 1991 campaign and all of the 1992 season when Indianapolis was the Triple-A affiliate of the Montreal Expos. The Bats' roster boasts six of the Cincinnati Reds' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline - three outfielders, two starting pitchers and a reliever. Louisville split its six-game series last week at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio, winning three of the final four games in the set against the Mud Hens. The Bats have won seven of their last 10 games overall after enduring a nine-game slide from June 9-19.

Catcher P.J. Higgins is hitting .267 (72-for-270) with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 35 RBI and is tied for seventh in the International League in two-baggers. Outfielders Blake Dunn (.232, 5 HR, 24 RBI in 53 games), Rece Hinds (.212, 12 HR, 38 RBI in 73 games) and Jacob Hurtubise (.188, 0 HR, 4 RBI in nine games) are each seeking a turnaround to their respective 2024 seasons. Closer Tony Santillan has been among the league's best relievers and leads the IL in saves (15) and appearances (36).

As a team, the Bats are last among 20 IL teams in batting average (.239) and on-base percentage (.322), 19th in OPS (.718) and 18th in runs (368). Louisville has found success from its relief corps, however, with a combined 3.94 ERA (159er/363.0ip), fourth-best in the IL. The Bats are 25-14 in games decided by two runs or less.

Indianapolis Indians (1-5, 34-45, -4.0 GB, 20th)

2023: 70-78, T-12th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Miguel Perez, 3rd season (178-198, .473)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: N/A

The second half of the 2024 season began last Tuesday against the Rochester Red Wings, and the Indians lost five of the six contests at Innovative Field in Rochester, N.Y. Indy's lone victory in the series came on Saturday in a 13-4 drubbing that featured a Malcom Nuñez grand slam. The Indians led 8-4 midway through the fourth inning in the series finale, sparked by three-run home runs off the bats of Dylan Shockley - his first long ball since Aug. 10, 2021 - and Seth Beer, but the bullpen couldn't hold the lead. The Indians were also swept in a twin bill on Thursday, losing both games in walk-off fashion. Ji Hwan Bae (8-for-22, .364), Joshua Palacios (9-for-16, .563), Beer (6-for-14, .429) and Alika Williams (10-for-33, .303) are riding hot stretches at the plate, and Matt Gorski is tied for first in the International League in triples (five), fifth in extra-base hits (34) and sixth in slugging percentage (.567). Jake Woodford has anchored the rotation with a 2.08 ERA (4er/17.1ip), 0.81 WHIP and 21 strikeouts through his first three starts as an Indian, and Ben Heller has been nearly untouchable in his last nine Triple-A appearances (9.2ip), holding opponents to an .094 batting average against (3-for-32) and 17 strikeouts without allowing a run.

The Indians are tied for second among IL teams in triples (17).

Series Schedule

July 1, 6:35 PM: LHP Marco Gonzales (MLB rehab) vs. RHP Grant Gavin (Louisville debut)

July 2, 6:35 PM: RHP Quinn Priester (MLB rehab, 2-1, 3.45) vs. RHP Randy Wynne (0-0, 1.95)

July 3, 7:05 PM: RHP Jake Woodford (1-4, 4.43) vs. RHP Julian Aguiar (0-0, 4.00)

July 4, 6:35 PM: RHP Lyon Richardson (1-5, 4.42) vs. RHP Luis Cessa (2-3, 4.13)

July 5, 7:05 PM: LHP Justus Sheffield (2-6, 7.61) vs. RHP Domingo Germán (3-4, 5.75)

July 6, 7:05 PM: RHP Grant Gavin vs. TBD

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Louisville Slugger Dog, a hot dog topped with beer cheese, Coney sauce and yellow mustard. Fans can find them at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Section 105 and 120.

If the Indians win at home, fans win at home, too! Thanks to a partnership with Chick-fil-A®, fans can claim a free Chick-fil-A® entrée on the Chick-fil-A® App the day after every home victory.

Can't-Miss Promotions

Spend the Fourth of July weekend celebrating America's birthday with America's favorite pastime and the three largest firework shows of the season. On July 4, bid on specialty Fourth of July jerseys until the end of the seventh inning, with all proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid.

Following another spectacular fireworks show on Friday, July 5, arrive early on Saturday, July 6, to meet NASCAR ARCA Menards Series driver Presley Sorah for pregame autographs from 6-6:30 PM in the Center Field Plaza. Sorah, a native of Cambridge City, Ind., will drive the Fast Track Racing No. 12 Toyota Camry in the Circle City 200 on Friday, July 19, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Notable First Pitches

July 6: NASCAR ARCA Menards Series driver Presley Sorah

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.