Weston Wilson Named International League Player of the Week

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Lehigh Valley IronPigs infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson has been named the International League Player of the Week for the week of June 24-30, 2024.

Wilson lead the IronPigs to a series win over the Durham Bulls down in Durham, as they took four of six games. Wilson played in all six games during the series, going 10-for-24, slashing .417/.500/.917 for a 1.417 OPS. He hit four homers and drove in six runs, scoring 10 times, walking four times and stealing three bases.

Wilson homered in back-to-back games, June 27 & 28, before belting two homers in the series finale on June 30. It was his second multi-homer game of the season and second in two weeks as well.

Among International League leaders for the week, Wilson was first in runs scored (10), tied-fourth in hits (10), first in total bases (22), tied-first in homers (4), tied-fourth in stolen bases (3), tied-eighth in OBP (.500), third in slugging percentage (.917), and fourth in OPS (.1.417).

Wilson is the first IronPig to capture a weekly honor this season and first since Jake Cave was named Player of the Week for the International League for the week of May 22-28, 2023.

Wilson leads the IronPigs back home for a three-game set against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, beginning on Tuesday, July 2 at 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

