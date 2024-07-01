Cory Abbott Named IL Pitcher of the Week

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Charlotte Knights right-handed pitcher Cory Abbott was named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the period of June 24-30. Abbott is the second member of the Knights to receive the weekly honor this season. Charlotte outfielder Mark Payton earned International League Player of the Week honors one week earlier (June 17-23).

For the week, Abbott did not allow a run over two appearances against the Norfolk Tides (seven total innings). After an effective relief appearance on Tuesday, June 25 (two scoreless innings), Abbott started the game for the Knights on Saturday, June 29 and was remarkable. On that night, Abbott allowed just one hit over five shutout innings. He struck out a season-high nine batters. It was just his third start of the season with the Knights and fourth overall (made one start with Triple-A Tacoma earlier this year).

Overall for the week, he had 12 strikeouts over seven shutout innings for the Knights against the Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA.

For the season, Abbott is 3-1 with a 4.62 ERA in 18 games (four starts) between Charlotte and Tacoma. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a minor league free agent this season on April 12 and assigned to the Knights on April 16. Abbott, 28, was originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the second round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft.

The Knights will begin a three-game road series tonight from Jacksonville, FL against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark. The Knights will return home to Truist Field for a three-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from July 4-6. For more information about the Charlotte Knights, including promotional information and tickets, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.