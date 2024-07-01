Knights Keep Rolling, Beat the 'Shrimp 6-2 on Monday Night
July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) - Wilmer Difo has been one of the steadiest hitters in the International League this season. He continued his impressive season with an impressive performance on Monday night.
Difo had three hits, including a two-run home run, to help lead the Charlotte Knights to a 6-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Monday night in game one of the three-game series from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. The win was Charlotte's 11th over the last 14 games.
Appearing in his 48th game with the Knights this season, Difo went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, the home run and two RBI to pace the Charlotte offense on Monday. He finished the game just a triple short of the cycle.
For the season, Difo is now batting .340 (52-for-153) with 25 runs scored, seven doubles, six home runs and 29 RBI on the season. He was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a minor league free agent on April 13 and assigned to the Knights.
While Difo was impressive at the plate, Charlotte RHP Touki Toussaint (3-2, 4.44) started Monday's game and was impressive on the mound. Toussaint, 28, allowed two runs on seven hits over seven innings en route to his third win of the season. He walked three batters and fanned three. He was effective in his seventh start of the season.
Relievers Sammy Peralta and Aaron McGarity each tossed a scoreless inning in relief of Toussaint. McGarity struck out the side in the ninth inning to seal the game one victory for the Knights.
In all, the Knights tallied a game-high 12 hits on the night to improve to 4-2 in the second half of the season. Left fielder Mark Payton continued his hot hitting and added two hits on the night to bump his batting average up to .300 on the season. He also extended his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games.
The Knights will continue the three-game road series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Tuesday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday for game two of the series.
