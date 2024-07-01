Omaha Storm Chasers Welcome Iowa Back to Werner Park for Three-Game Series

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (52-27 / 3-3) welcome the Iowa Cubs (36-45 / 3-3, Triple-A Cubs) back to Werner Park for a three-game series, July 1 to 3, in the lead up to Independence Day Thursday. The Chasers return to Papillion still as the best team in Minor League Baseball, after splitting a six-game series in Columbus to open the second half.

All three games between the Storm Chasers and the I-Cubs are scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch, Monday July 1, Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3 before the two teams head to Des Moines for three more games to wrap up the "home-and-home" series.

The highlight of the short series is the Independence Day Fireworks, presented by FNBO after the game on Wednesday, July 3.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Monday, July 1

Omaha vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Nebraska Passport Night: Meet other Passporters, get swag and giveaways from Passport stops and sponsors, and get your book stamped! | Presented By Nebraska Tourism Commission

Tuesday, July 2

Omaha vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Join us in honoring those who helped clean up from the devastating tornadoes in Minden, Iowa earlier this year, while also recognizing little league teams that were affected by these events.

Wednesday, July 3

Omaha vs. Iowa Cubs - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Independence Day Fireworks: Join us for an extra-special fireworks show after the game, courtesy of FNBO. | Presented By FNBO

ON THE MOUND (PROBABLE PITCHERS)

Monday, July 1

Iowa - RHP Trey Supak (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Omaha - LHP Austin Cox (1-0, 4.94 ERA)

Tuesday, July 2

Iowa - RHP Dan Straily (0-4, 5.44 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Andrew Hoffmann (1-3, 8.04 ERA)

Wednesday, July 3

Iowa - RHP Riley Thompson (4-1, 5.18 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Jonathan Bowlan (6-4, 6.00 ERA)

TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all three games on MiLB TV or Bally Live.

The entire series between Omaha and Iowa can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with all three games airing locally on News Talk 1290 KOIL and streaming online on Mixlr at stormchasers.mixlr.com.

HISTORY LESSON

Omaha holds an all-time record of 544-514 (.518) vs. Iowa, including a 52-65 (.444) record at Werner Park. Last year, the Storm Chasers dropped 13 of 21 games against the I-Cubs. This year, Omaha holds a 7-2 lead in the season series so far in 2024, with 12 games left between the two clubs. The Storm Chasers took two of three to open the season in Papillion, March 29-31, then, both teams opened the month of May in Des Moines and Omaha won the series five games to one. Before joining the International League in 2021, the Storm Chasers and the I-Cubs played in the American Association from 1969-1997 as the Chasers held a 340-294 (.536) record, then both organizations joined the Pacific Coast League from 1998-2020 as Omaha held a record of 38-32 (.543) before joining the International League.

This is the third of five series that Omaha and Iowa will play in the 2024 season. After these three games at home, the teams will play three games at Principal Park, July 4 to 6. The fifth and final series between Omaha and Iowa will take place at Werner Park August 6 to 11.

While there are no active players with Iowa that have connections to the Royals organization, the I-Cubs have had four former Storm Chasers players appear in a game this season. Currently in the Major Leagues with Chicago, 2022 Storm Chasers Colten Brewer has pitched nine games for Iowa this season. 2021-23 Storm Chaser Jose Cuas has pitched 10 games for the I-Cubs this year but is currently in the Blue Jays organization. 2018 Storm Chaser Jorge López is in the Major Leagues with Chicago right now but has pitched three games for Iowa this season and 2018-22 Storm Chaser Richard Lovelady, who is currently in the Rays organization, pitched in 10 games for Iowa earlier this season.

Omaha has two former Iowa Cubs on its active roster. Right-handed reliever Tyler Duffey has appeared in 15 games this season for the Storm Chasers in addition to a month in the Major Leagues with Kansas City and pitched 36 games (2 starts) for the I-Cubs in 2023, plus one game with the Chicago Cubs last season. Omaha outfielder Nelson Velázquez was originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2017 and appeared in 108 games for the I-Cubs between 2022 and 2023 before getting traded to Kansas City in July 2023. After ending last year in the Major Leagues with the Royals and beginning this year in Kansas City, Velázquez was optioned to Omaha at the start of last week and has played five games in 2024 for the Storm Chasers. Additionally, Omaha hitting coach Bijan Rademacher was a Chicago Cubs draft pick in 2012 and played 243 games with Iowa between 2016 and 2018.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1: AND STILL...!

With a 52-27 record through June 30, the @OMAStormChasers enter this week STILL as the best team in Minor League Baseball. The Chasers have held the highest winning percentage among the 120 full-season Minor League teams for 26 days, since June 5.

2: SEVEN SWANS A SWINGING

The @OMAStormChasers connected for 7 home runs in Sunday's 12-9 win over the Columbus Clippers, just the 4th time since 2005 the Chasers have hit 7 homers in a game. The long balls came from 6 different players, with Brian O'Keefe responsible for 2 - his 7th career 2-homer game.

3: TRIPLE-A TROUBLE

The @OMAStormChasers have 8 players with at least 8 home runs so far this season, 2 more players than any other Triple-A team. The Chasers also have a league-best 8 players with 30+ runs batted in. 7 Omaha players have 8+ homers and 30+ RBI.

4: LET'S RAVE

Outfielder John Rave was one of @OMAStormChasers top hitters in the month of June, leading the team with 63 total bases, 9 doubles and 7 home runs last month, more than 20 total bases than the next-closest hitter. Rave also has the highest OPS among IL leadoff hitters this year.

5: THE DOC IS IN

Added to the @OMAStormChasers roster three weeks ago, right-handed pitcher Noah Murdock has opened his Triple-A career with 8.0 scoreless innings over 7 appearances. Since June 11, he has allowed just 2 hits with 3 walks and 9 strikeouts in a Storm Chasers uniform.

