Holiday Homers, McDermott Deals in Series-Opening Win

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, V.A. - The Norfolk Tides (3-3, 39-42) defeated the Durham Bulls (2-5, 38-44), 3-2, on Monday night at Harbor Park. It was a pitcher's duel until each of the team's final half innings. Norfolk would hold off a late comeback, getting the series opening win.

The game was scoreless through the first four innings. Tides starter Chayce McDermott allowed three hits and one walk in that span, but struck out five batters in a row through the end of the fourth inning. His counter part, Tyler Alexander throwing four perfect innings. He would get his potenial perfect game broken up with one out in the fifth.

Durham scored first in the fifth, with Jake Mangum doubling then scoring on a Curtis Mead single. Norfolk was able to respond in the bottom-half when Billy Cook and Garrett Cooper singled, followed by an RBI double by Terrin Vavra that scored Cook, tying the game at 1-1.

The pitcher's duel continued through the seventh inning. McDermott would toss a season-high 7.0 innings while striking out a career-high 12 batters. Alexander would throw 10 less pitches in his 7.0 innings, tossing 85 pitches to McDermott's 95. Alexander put up six strikeouts himself.

In the bottom of the eighth, Jackson Holliday blasted a solo home run to give the Tides the lead. Two batters later, Kyle Stowers doubled the score on a solo home run himself to put the TIdes up, 3-1.

The Bulls made a good shot at a comeback late. They were able to score a run on an RBI single by Mead. But with the bases loaded and two down, Nolan Hoffman was able to close the game out for the Tides and earned his first save of the season in a 3-2 series opening win.

Game two of the series is at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow night. The Tides will start RHP Carlos Tavera (1-1, 7.36), while the Bulls will throw RHP Shane Baz (3-3, 4.12).

POSTGAME NOTES

Keep 'Em Chayce-ing: Tides starter Chayce McDermott tossed his fourth quality start of the season tonight...he tossed 7.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out a career-high 12 batters...it's the second time this season McDermott has set his career-high strikeout total, getting 11 on May 3 at Nashville...he threw his season-high 7.0 innings in 95 pitches, 67 for strikes...McDermott leads the International League in strikeouts (121).

Holliday Season: In the leadoff spot tonight, Jackson Holliday went 1-for-4 with a solo home run...it was his eighth home run of the season and his first since June 8 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre...in Holliday's nine games since that day, he's hitting .233 (7-for-30) with seven runs, two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and 13 walks while slashing .465/.500/.965.

