Southpaw Marco Gonzales Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians tonight at 6:35 as they open a three-game series at Louisville. Gonzales is the 11th major leaguer assigned to Indy on 12 separate rehab assignments this season, joining utilityman Ji Hwan Bae, infielder Alika Williams, catchers Joey Bart, Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, southpaws Ryan Borucki and Martín Pérez, and right-handers Colin Holderman, Carmen Mlodzinski and Quinn Priester.

Gonzales, 32, was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 14 with a left forearm muscle strain and was later transferred to the 60-day IL. He began the season on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster and recorded a 2.65 ERA (5er/17.0ip) and 11 strikeouts in three starts, the last two as quality starts.

Tonight marks Gonzales' first minor league start since July 29, 2017, with Triple-A Tacoma, shortly after he was traded to Seattle from St. Louis. In 35 career Triple-A starts, he is 13-10 with a 4.01 ERA (87er/195.1ip) and 156 strikeouts.

Gonzales was traded to Pittsburgh from Atlanta on Dec. 5, 2023, with cash in exchange for cash. He was originally selected by St. Louis in the first round (19th overall) of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Gonzaga (Spokane, Wash.) University and made his MLB debut with the Cardinals on June 25, 2014, at Colorado.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.