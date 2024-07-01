Saggese Slaps Three Hits in Memphis Loss to Nashville

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a three-game homestand with a 6-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Monday night at AutoZone Park.

Shortstop Thomas Saggese tallied three of the five Memphis hits in the loss. The right-handed hitter notched his second three-hit game of the season. The first of which also game against the Nashville Sounds at AutoZone Park on May 29. Following a Saggese two-out triple in the fourth inning, designated hitter Nick Dunn smacked an RBI double to put the Redbirds up 1-0.

Starting pitcher Packy Naughton tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in the loss. The left-handed pitcher allowed two hits, walked one and struck out three. Left-handed releiver Nick Raquet (0-5) allowed five runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out one in 2.2 innings pitched.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, July 2 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

