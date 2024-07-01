Saggese Slaps Three Hits in Memphis Loss to Nashville
July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a three-game homestand with a 6-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Monday night at AutoZone Park.
Shortstop Thomas Saggese tallied three of the five Memphis hits in the loss. The right-handed hitter notched his second three-hit game of the season. The first of which also game against the Nashville Sounds at AutoZone Park on May 29. Following a Saggese two-out triple in the fourth inning, designated hitter Nick Dunn smacked an RBI double to put the Redbirds up 1-0.
Starting pitcher Packy Naughton tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in the loss. The left-handed pitcher allowed two hits, walked one and struck out three. Left-handed releiver Nick Raquet (0-5) allowed five runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out one in 2.2 innings pitched.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, July 2 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 1, 2024
- Saggese Slaps Three Hits in Memphis Loss to Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Bae's Web Gem Helps Indians Slide Past Bats in Series Opener, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Dominate Redbirds in Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Falls in Game One at Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Westbrook's HR, 4 RBI Power WooSox Past Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Pair of Big Innings Power Bisons 8-7 over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Hens Showcase Strong Effort in 5-2 Series Opener vs Clippers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Four Run Knights First Derail Jumbo Shrimp in 6-2 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Keep Rolling, Beat the 'Shrimp 6-2 on Monday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Louisville Drops Close Call against Indianapolis, 3-2 - Louisville Bats
- Mike Brosseau's Two Homers Not Enough in 5-3 Syracuse Loss to Worcester on Monday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Late Homers Drop Bulls, 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Holiday Homers, McDermott Deals in Series-Opening Win - Norfolk Tides
- July 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Series Preview: Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians, July 1-6 - Indianapolis Indians
- Southpaw Marco Gonzales Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Weston Wilson Named International League Player of the Week - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- A Taste of Americana with a Red, White, and Blue July 2-7 Saints Homestand - St. Paul Saints
- On Deck at the Vic: July Fourth Celebration Highlights Indians' Three-Game Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
- Cory Abbott Named IL Pitcher of the Week - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs City Connect Series Continues, Bethlehem in the Spotlight for 2024 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 1 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Buffalo... Mount up Night with Kyle Brandt Bobblehead Giveaway -July 20 - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Announce 'Buffalo, Mount Up' Night with Kyle Brandt Bobblehead Giveaway Saturday, July 20 - Buffalo Bisons
- Omaha Storm Chasers Welcome Iowa Back to Werner Park for Three-Game Series - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Weekly No. 14: July 1, 2024 - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Saggese Slaps Three Hits in Memphis Loss to Nashville
- Redbirds Take Series at Stripers with Four-Run Seventh Inning
- Dunn's Late Homer Not Enough in Walk-Off Loss to Gwinnett
- Baker, Walker Homer in Third Straight Memphis Win Over Gwinnett
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 1-3 Homestand