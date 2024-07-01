On Deck at the Vic: July Fourth Celebration Highlights Indians' Three-Game Homestand

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field for their eighth homestand of the 2024 season starting Thursday, July 4 and running through Saturday, July 6, as they continue a six-game home-and-home series vs. the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Bid on specialty July Fourth jerseys on Thursday before taking in the biggest firework shows of the season following each of the three games.

Thursday, July 4 - July Fourth Celebration presented by AES Indiana, Fireworks presented by AES Indiana

Celebrate the Fourth of July and proudly wear red, white and blue as the Indians host their annual July Fourth celebration at Victory Field! The Indians have been scheduled to play at home on the Fourth of July every summer since 1997.

The Indians will wear specialty Fourth of July jerseys that will be auctioned off from gates open until the end of the seventh inning to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid. Thirsty Thursday™ is not in effect for this game.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Friday, July 5 - Fireworks presented by AES Indiana

Baseball and boom! Bring the family and have a blast with postgame fireworks.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, July 6 - Special Appearance by NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Driver Presley Sorah, Fireworks presented by AES Indiana

Presley Sorah, an Indiana native and NASCAR ARCA Menards Series driver participating in the Circle City 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 19, will be signing autographs in the Center Field Plaza from 6-6:30 PM before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

Baseball and boom! Bring the family and have a blast with postgame fireworks.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Single-game tickets are available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

