Iowa Falls in Game One at Omaha

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (36-46) dropped a 5-1 decision against the Omaha Storm Chasers (53-27) tonight at Werner Park.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning on a run-scoring single from BJ Murray Jr., but Omaha fought back and tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly from Nick Pratto.

Omaha scored four runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by a three-run double from Drew Waters, and gained a 5-1 advantage.

Iowa starter Trey Supak tossed 6.0 innings and allowed just one run on two hits and six strikeouts in a no decision. Moises Ballesteros and Murray Jr. each had two hits for the I-Cubs.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Trey Supak recorded his second quality start of the season, following June 20 at Indianapolis...he has allowed just one run in 11.0 innings of work on the road with Iowa.

- Cole Roederer extended his hit streak to 10 games, in which he is batting .300 (12-for-40).

- Moises Ballesteros tallied his seventh multi-hit effort in just 11 games with Iowa.

Iowa will play at Omaha on Tuesday for the second of a six-game series with first pitch from Werner Park slated for 7:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

