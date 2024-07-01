Bae's Web Gem Helps Indians Slide Past Bats in Series Opener, 3-2
July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Alika Williams logged two hits and scored the winning run, and second baseman Ji Hwan Bae made an over-the-shoulder sliding catch to start a game-ending double play, sealing a 3-2 win for the Indianapolis Indians over the Louisville Bats in the first game of the split series on Monday evening at Louisville Slugger Field.
With Indianapolis (2-5, 35-45) trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Bae flashed his speed while recording a double off Grant Gavin (L, 0-1) to open the inning. In the following at-bat, Williams smacked a game-tying single to right field. Jake Lamb then singled to force a pitching change, and Seth Beer plated Williams for the go-ahead and final run of the contest on a 4-6-3 double play.
Louisville (3-4, 41-40) threatened in the ninth by putting its first two batters on base via a throwing error by Bae and ensuing walk. Following an infield fly, Erik González sent a blooper into shallow center field but Bae's miraculous catch and heads-up play to double up Rece Hinds at second base gave Indy its second win of the road trip.
The scoring began in the first inning after a Livan Soto RBI single put Louisville up 1-0. Bae worked a bases-loaded walk in the second to bring the Indians even, but the first of three errors by third baseman Mike Jarvis - and five by Indianapolis in the game - gave the Bats a 2-1 advantage in the home half.
In his first rehab start of the season, Marco Gonzales tossed 3.0 innings of three-hit baseball while allowing two runs (one earned) with three punchouts. Indy leaned on relievers Fineas Del Bonta-Smith (W, 1-0), Brady Feigl and Ben Heller (S, 1) to hold the one-run lead, and the trio delivered, limiting the Bats to one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work.
Indianapolis and Louisville will square off in the second game of the six-game set tomorrow at 6:35 PM. RHP Quinn Priester (2-1, 3.45) gets the nod in his second start of his rehab stint for the Indians and RHP Randy Wynne (0-0, 1.95) will counter for the Bats.
