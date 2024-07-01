July 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (36-45) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (52-27)

Monday, July 1 - 7:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Trey Supak (1-0, 2.45) vs. LHP Austin Cox (1-0, 4.94)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Omaha Storm Chasers play the first of a sixgame series tonight...the series is split with three games at Omaha and three games in Des Moines at Principal Park...right-hander Trey Supak is slated to make his third start with Iowa and seventh of the season...opposite of Supak will be left-hander Austin Cox who will make his 17th appearance with Omaha and his second start.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Iowa capped off the series against St. Paul with a 9-1 victory yesterday afternoon on the back of a five-run eighth inning...starting pitcher Kyle McGowin tossed 5.0 scoreless innings and Hunter Bigge earned his fourth save...Matt Mervis, Owen Caissie and Darius Hill each recorded a three-hit game with Mervis adding three RBI.

COLE WORLD: Iowa outfielder Cole Roederer has hit safely in nine consecutive games dating back to June 20 in which he is batting .306 (11-for-36) with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI...marks his longest hitting streak since he hit in 10 consecutive games from June 16- July 2, 2022 with Double-A Tennessee...Cole also homered in back-to-back games from June 23-25 for the fifth time in his career and first since July 16-19, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee.

BIGGE SMALLS: Reliever Hunter Bigge earned his fourth save of the year after he tossed 1.1 scoreless innings yesterday vs. St. Paul...Bigge has pitched 9.2 scoreless innings and has 16 strikeouts with the I-Cubs this season after joining the active roster on June 4...since he joined Iowa, his four saves rank tied for third most in the International League.

KEEPING IT IN THE PARK: Iowa shortstop Jack Reinheimer hit his first home run of the season Thursday night and the second inside-the-park homer by an I-Cub this season following BJ Murray Jr. on April 12 at St. Paul.

PACK THE PARK: On Friday, the I-Cubs drew 11,430 fans at Principal Park, the largest crowd since since Aug. 23, 2019...from Friday-Sunday, Iowa had 29,346 fans in attendance, an average of 9,782.

THE BIG O: Cubs No. 2 prospect Owen Caissie racked up his fourth consecutive multi-hit game on Sunday as he went 3-for-5...the four-game streak is the longest active streak in the International League this season and longest by an I-Cub this since Pete Crow-Armstrong had five straight multi-hit games from May 21-25...Owen leads the team in hits (75), doubles (17), RBI (45) and walks (46).

START ME UP: Friday night's starter Riley Thompson earned his fourth win and tossed a career-high 6.2 innings last night, after carrying a no-hitter through 6.1 frames...in seven starts this season, Thompson has gone 2-1 with a 2.32 ERA (8 ER in 31.0 IP) vs. going 2-0 with a 8.54 ERA (25 ER in 26.1 IP) in 15 relief appearances.

MO BALLER: Moises Ballesteros tallied another multi-hit game Saturday night, going 2-for-5 with one run, one double and one RBI...since joining Iowa on June 18, Bally is batting .366 (15-for-41) with five doubles, one home run and two RBI...he is one of three position players aged 20-or-younger to have appeared in a game in the International League this season, along with Jackson Holliday (Baltimore) and Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay).

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: With their 11-9 win Thursday night, Iowa improved to 7-14 in two-run games, which is the most such games in the International League this season...the I-Cubs 6-5 loss Tuesday night vs. St. Paul dropped them to 14-12 this season in one-run games...Iowa has played 26 one-run contests this season which is the most such games in the IL this season.

STORM CHASIN': The I-Cubs and Omaha have played nine games this season with Omaha winning seven of the contests, outscoring Iowa 51-34 (-17)...the two clubs faced off 21 times in 2023, with Iowa going 13-8 and outscoring Omaha 160-117 (+43) including a 20-1 win at Werner Park on Aug. 9 in which Iowa outhit Omaha 17-4 and hit seven home runs, four of which came in the first inning...the I-Cubs tallied a seven-game winning streak against the Storm Chasers last year from July 2 (G2)-Aug. 12.

