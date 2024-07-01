Four Run Knights First Derail Jumbo Shrimp in 6-2 Loss
July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Charlotte Knights 6-2 on Monday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Charlotte (37-43, 4-2) ambushed Jacksonville (38-44, 3-4) in the first inning. Two consecutive doubles by Mark Payton and Wilmer Difo put runners on second and third. Michael Chavis peppered a two-run double that gave the Knights an early 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Zach Deloach punched an RBI single that increased the lead to three. Another single by Bryan Ramos and a fielding error put runners on second and third. Jared Walsh notched the sixth hit of the inning that gave the Knights a 4-0 lead.
The Jumbo Shrimp responded in the third inning. Consecutive singles from Marty Costes and Jonathan Guzman started the frame. Javier Sanoja smacked a double that scored Costes and cut into the Knights lead 4-1. Following a strikeout, Jonah Bride grounded out, but Guzman crossed home plate, which sliced the deficit in half 4-2.
The Knights took a four-run advantage in the seventh inning as Difo (6) cranked a two-run home run.
Jacksonville and Charlotte continue their series with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest from 121 Financial Ballpark. RHP Max Meyer (0-3, 6.00 ERA) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp while the Knights counter with RHP Nick Nastrini (1-6, 5.71). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.TV, MiLB.tv. and ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
