Four Run Knights First Derail Jumbo Shrimp in 6-2 Loss

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Charlotte Knights 6-2 on Monday evening at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Charlotte (37-43, 4-2) ambushed Jacksonville (38-44, 3-4) in the first inning. Two consecutive doubles by Mark Payton and Wilmer Difo put runners on second and third. Michael Chavis peppered a two-run double that gave the Knights an early 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Zach Deloach punched an RBI single that increased the lead to three. Another single by Bryan Ramos and a fielding error put runners on second and third. Jared Walsh notched the sixth hit of the inning that gave the Knights a 4-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded in the third inning. Consecutive singles from Marty Costes and Jonathan Guzman started the frame. Javier Sanoja smacked a double that scored Costes and cut into the Knights lead 4-1. Following a strikeout, Jonah Bride grounded out, but Guzman crossed home plate, which sliced the deficit in half 4-2.

The Knights took a four-run advantage in the seventh inning as Difo (6) cranked a two-run home run.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue their series with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest from 121 Financial Ballpark. RHP Max Meyer (0-3, 6.00 ERA) gets the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp while the Knights counter with RHP Nick Nastrini (1-6, 5.71). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.TV, MiLB.tv. and ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.