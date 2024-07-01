Hens Showcase Strong Effort in 5-2 Series Opener vs Clippers

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Mud Hens began their series against the Columbus Clippers tonight at Fifth Third Field at 7:05 PM. With the previous series against the Clippers ending in a split, the pressure was on as the first three games were at home and the last three would be in Columbus.

The first inning wrapped up quickly, with a 1-2-3 for each team. The Clippers managed a double in the top of the second, but the Mud Hens countered with a double play to end the inning. Justice Bigbie hit a grounder single to left field in the bottom of the second, but it wasn't enough to produce any runs.

The Clippers extended their lead with a few singles in the top of the third, scoring four runs and putting the Mud Hens under increased pressure. The Hens responded by shutting down the Clippers swiftly in the top of the fourth. After a ground out, a strikeout, and a failed attempt at stealing third, the Mud Hens moved to bat with renewed energy. Ryan Vilade drew a walk, stole second base, and advanced to third on a fielding error. Spencer Torkelson stepped up and hit a double on a line drive off the wall in right field, allowing Vilade to score and giving the Hens hope for the remainder of the game.

Despite a double from the Clippers at the start of the fifth inning, the Mud Hens held firm. Mason Englert struck out two batters and secured a lineout, but a home run by the Clippers added another run to their lead. Entering the bottom of the sixth, the Mud Hens needed to regain momentum. Riley Unroe walked and stole second base, while Dillon Dingler followed with a single on a grounder to left field. Unroe displayed impressive speed, running home to secure another run. Torkelson singled on a grounder to the pitcher, and Bigbie walked, loading the bases. However, the Hens couldn't capitalize further.

The seventh inning passed quickly, with both teams recording 1-2-3 innings. The eighth inning saw minimal action as the game continued to move along. Sean Guenther replaced Brenan Hanifee on the mound to start the ninth inning. The Mud Hens maintained their defense, holding the Clippers to their previous score. Alvaro Gonzalez made a significant contribution with a fly ball to center field, which increased the Mud Hens' score by one run. Despite the effort, the Mud Hens ultimately fell short.

The Mud Hens will face the Clippers again tomorrow night at Fifth Third Field at 7:05 PM.

Notables:

Torkelson (2-4, RBI)

Englert (2.0 IP. 4K's, 2.67 ERA)

