Pair of Big Innings Power Bisons 8-7 over Rochester

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, NY - The Buffalo Bisons scored eight runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to secure an 8-7 comeback victory against the Rochester Red Wings on Monday night at Sahlen Field.

After a scoreless first inning, Rochester got on the board first in the top of the second as Juan Yepez homered to left-center field. The 399-foot home run gave the Red Wings the early 1-0 lead.

The Red Wings added their lead in the top of the fourth inning. A Jackson Cluff ground ball single into center field scored two runs as Travis Blankenhorn and Trey Lipscomb crossed home plate. With this Rochester extended their lead to 3-0 over the Bisons.

Then, Rochester added two more runs in the inning as Darren Baker hit a 2-RBI single to right field scoring Cluff and Alex Call to extend their lead to 5-0 over Buffalo.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, with two men on base, Steward Berroa singled on a ground ball to first base. This scored both runners, cutting the Bisons' deficit to 5-2. Phil Clarke followed up Berroa's RBI single with a home run to right center field. Clarke's first homer with the Bisons cut the Bisons' deficit to one run, 5-4.

The Bisons tied the ball game in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a two-out double by Cam Eden, Berroa singled on a fly ball to left field. This brought in Eden, tying the game at 5-5.

Then, the Bisons took their first lead of the game as Clarke singled on a line drive to bring around Berroa, 6-5 Bisons. However, the Bisons would add to their lead the very next batter as Gabriel Cancer hit his third long ball of the season; extending Buffalo's lead to 8-5.

In the top of the ninth with the bases loaded, Rochester scored as the runner from third was walked home with the bases loaded, 8-6 Buffalo. Then, Cluff grounded into a force out, allowing Riley Adams to score. This allowed the Red Wings to cut the Bisons' lead to 8-7. The Bisons would end the Red Wings' rally there as Stone Garrett grounded to Lantigua, who threw it onto Miguel Hiraldo to end the game on a force out.

A big part of the Bisons taking the lead in the sixth inning was how they were able to solve right-hander Brad Lord. The Bisons were unable to solve him the first two times through the batting order, but were eventually able to the third time through.

For the Bisons, Luis Quinones had a strong night in relief. He struck out five Rochester batters while only allowing two hits and a walk in 2.2 innings pitched.

The Bisons will play the Red Wings in the second game of their six-game set on Tuesday evening at 6:35 p.m.

