Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 1 at Buffalo

Rochester Red Wings (5-1, 43-36) vs. Buffalo Bisons (2-4, 39-41)

Monday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Brad Lord (1-0, 3.60) vs. RHP Nick Fraze (0-2, 4.23)

INNOVATION THAT EXCITES: The Rochester Red Wings used 11 hits to score 12 runs and beat Indianapolis Sunday afternoon, 12-8...The Red Wings have now won five games in a season against Indianapolis for the first time since 2014...C RILEY ADAMS and SS JACKSON CLUFF both homered, and 1B JUAN YEPEZ collected three hits to increase his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest by any Red Wing, and tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League...RHP JOAN ADON earned his fourth win of the year in his third relief appearance, tossing 1.2 hitless frames...Rochester turns to RHP BRAD LORD for his second Triple-A start tonight, in the series opener against Buffalo...the Bisons will counter with RHP Nick Fraze...

This is the first time Rochester has taken five games in a six-game series at Innovative Field since 5/3-8 in 2022 against Scranton/WB.

WOOD LUCK!: OF JAMES WOOD is set to make his MLB debut tonight with Washington against the New York Mets, after having his contract selected by Washington this morning...during his time with the Rochester this season, the Nationals top prospect lead the International League with a .353 AVG (67-for-190), OBP (.463), and OPS (1.058)...he also led the team with a .595 slugging percentage and 16 doubles...he was named International League Player of the Month for May, highlighted by five home runs in a six-game series at Scranton/WB (5/7-12)...

Across 52 games, Wood collected 67 hits and 10 home runs, putting him on pace for 193 hits and 29 home runs over a full 150 game season, which would both be the most in a single season by a Red Wing since the Divisional Era began in 1969.

ADAM-BOMB: C RILEY ADAMS launched his sixth homer of the season with Rochester yesterday, a 431-foot shot that came off the bat at 104.3 MPH...he went on to finish 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs, an RBI, and walk...Adams finishes the month of June leading the team (min. 40 AB) with a .319 batting average (23-for-72), six home runs, a .419 on-base percentage, a .611 slugging percentage, and a 1.030 OPS...

Five of Adams' 13 RBI in June have either tied or given the Red Wings the lead.

JACK(ED)SON CLUFF: SS JACKSON CLUFF clubbed his sixth home run of the year (5th with Rochester) to right field yesterday...he later picked up his second triple of the season and finished the game 2-for-2 and added a career-high five RBI and a run scored and a walk...

This is also the third time in his career that he's homered and tripled in the same game (first since 7/29/23 with HBG).

He is now just one home run shy of his career high (7) set in 2023.

ANOTHER JUAN: 1B JUAN YEPEZ extended his hitting streak to 13 games in Sunday's finale...Yepez finished his day 3-for-4 with his 15th double of the season, two runs, two RBIs, and a walk...he is the first Red Wing to log a hit in 13 consecutive games this season and the first since OF Blake Rutherford hit safely in at least 14 consecutive games from 7/16 through 9/1/23.

CLASSIC CREW(S) : CF DYLAN CREWS extended his hitting streak to 10 games in Sunday afternoon's contest, finishing 2-for-5 with two singles, two runs scored, and a stolen base...since joining Rochester on 6/18, Crews leads the team with 11 runs scored, and ranks second with 23 total bases.

(KIE)BOOMIN WANT SOME MORE : DH CARTER KIEBOOM finished the series with a hit in four of the five games he played in...Kieboom finished the series with a slash line of .400/.478/.450 with an OPS of .928...The former first-round pick finished the game 1-for-3 with three runs, two RBIs, a walk, and a hit-by-pitch.

KEEP 'EM COMING: The Red Wings finished the month of June with a 15-11 record...after going 16-13 in May, this is the first time Rochester has posted a winning record in May and June since 2016...

The Red Wings enter July in first place in the International League's second half, one game ahead of Thruway rival Syracuse and Lehigh Valley.

