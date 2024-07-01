A Taste of Americana with a Red, White, and Blue July 2-7 Saints Homestand

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - It's not a conspiracy theory that showing up to St. Paul Saints games will guarantee you a fun and entertaining time. Nothing screams America like the National Pastime. The Saints have done an incredible job defending their diamond this season and will look to continue that trend during the July 2-7 homestand.

Tuesday, July 2 vs. Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), 7:07 p.m. - Conspiracy Theory Night

From faking moon landings to dead celebrities still alive, there are wild myths swirling around the world. We dig into some of the more unusual and strange falsehoods (or are they?) on our Conspiracy Theory Night. Put on your tinfoil hat and tell us why you believe the earth is flat, aliens are real, or birds aren't real. Visit places around the country with some of the best conspiracy theories during a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, July 3 vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 6:07 p.m. - Post Game Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Super Show presented by CHS

It's the pre-party before the big bash. The tailgate before the big game. The appetizer before the main event. We're getting everyone ready for the big 4th of July bash with our 3rd of July extravaganza. Enjoy baseball followed by a post-game Monster Food Truck Rally with your favorite foods. The food trucks scheduled to appear are as follows: Chile Lime Truck, Dine 9-1-1, El Burrito Mercado, iPierogi, KCM Egg Rolls, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Que Tal, Smokin Bonez, Taboo Tacos, Thai Thai Street Food, Up In Smoke, and Youniverse Foodie. After you satiate your palate find a spot on the field and look up in the sky for our Fireworks Super Show presented by CHS. Find out where all the great places that shoot off fireworks in future years if the Saints are on the road during our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, July 4 vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 6:07 p.m. - Independence Day Celebration Post-Game Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks SuperShow

This is our moment to shine the light on the women and men who have fought for our freedom. This is the time to honor them. Independence Day is associated with fireworks, baseball and family gatherings. We will provide all three during our Independence Day Celebration. Let's not forget the true reason behind this holiday: the freedom of the U.S. from the British Monarchy. It was that separation in 1776 that now allows us freedom under the Declaration of Independence. Each season we celebrate the women and men that fought for our freedom. The Saints will wear commemorative uniforms that will be navy in color with the Saints in a red script across the chest and the numbers in the bottom left in red. On the back, the name will appear on the top of the uniform with the number in the middle of the back in a similar style as the Saints script on the front. The uniforms will be auctioned off during the game with the proceeds going to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to families of America's fallen or disabled military and first responders. Following that is a Monster Food Truck Rally. Food trucks scheduled to appear: Anchor Fish & Chips, Dine-1-1, iPierogi, OHM Brownies, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Que Tal, Rollin Nolens, Smokin Bonez, and Taboo Tacos. After you've indulged on all these delectable items, get ready for a SuperFireworks Show that will bring the pomp and circumstance to the Red, White, and Blue. No better way to enjoy the Fourth than on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, July 5 vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 7:07 p.m. - Red, White, and Blue with Post-Game Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy

Not one. Not two. But three fireworks shows during this homestand. We can thank the Chinese because roughly 2,000 years ago legend says a Chinese cook discovered fireworks by mixing charcoal, sulfer, and saltpeter. The Italians took it from there discovering how to add colors by using metal salts that glow and emit bright colors when heated differently. Fireworks became a part of America's Independence Day on July 4, 1777, during the first celebration in Philadelphia. A ship fired off 13 cannon shots to signify the 13 original colonies, and fireworks were set off in the city's commons and in Boston. Enjoy these Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring music of the iconic Toby Keith.

Saturday, July 6 vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 6:37 p.m. - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

The St. Paul Saints are fully entrenched into the Marvel Universe in 2024. Come enjoy two days during the season and this is the first one as we celebrate Captain America. You'll love our sharp Marvel inspired hats and uniforms. The classic "STP" logo is used for the redesign, but instead of being intertwined, the "S" and "P" are separated, with the "T" snuggly fitting in between the top curve of the "S." The far corners of both the "S" and "P" are pointed upwards, like a devil's horns, with a halo above in between the letters. Both the "S" and "P" are in Saints navy and gold, colors used on the Saints uniforms, the "T" is strictly in Saints navy, and the halo is Saints gold. Nothing is more American than throwing on a Hawaiian polo on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, July 7 vs. Gwinnett Stripers, 2:07 p.m. - Naming of a New Pig

Goodbye Ozempig. We will remember you fondly. You did your job. You showed up each day. The fans loved you. Every night the smile on the faces of kids and adults lit up the ballpark. People from all walks of life wanted to meet you. You showed the entire world that no matter the scrutiny, no matter what people say, that you changed the way people look at pigs. In a world where people sling mud from all directions (although you do enjoy that), where people didn't accept you at first because of how you looked, or GASP, your name, it turned out the way you looked, and your name, weren't issues at all. Bravo Ozempig. You will forever be one of the most iconic pigs in franchise history. But, as we have done since 2021, your reign ends at the halfway point of the season. We will bring in a new pig and the fans will help name this one as well. Help us come up with something creative for our second half ball pig. Following the game kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 3, July 4, and September 21) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

