Buffalo... Mount up Night with Kyle Brandt Bobblehead Giveaway -July 20

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo.... MOUNT UP!... because one of Buffalo sports' greatest national supporters is coming to the (716) as the Bisons host 'Buffalo, Mount Up!' Night, featuring a Kyle Brandt Bobblehead Giveaway, Saturday, July 20 as the Herd hosts the Scranton/Wilkes-Barrie RailRiders at Sahlen Field (6:35 p.m. | Gates 4:30 p.m.).

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt will be at the ballpark to throw the game's Ceremonial First Pitch as well as hold a pre-game Autograph Session from 4:30-6:00 p.m. The first 3,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St will also receive a Kyle Brandt 'Mount Up' Bobblehead Giveaway, compliments of Equitable Advisors. The Bisons players will wear their 'Locally Made Jerseys' for the first time this season on July 20, while the Bisons scoreboard will pay tribute to all the Buffalo teams that bring the great sports fans of Western New York together to cheer and celebrate. Buffalo, Mount Up Night will also feature a few of Brandt's famous 'Angry Runs' by the WCC Racing Mascots.

Tickets for 'Buffalo, Mount Up' Night are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. As a reminder, all single-game tickets are 20% off when purchased in advance of game day.

Brandt has been a mainstay on the NFL Network since 2016 covering the league throughout the year. He became instantly beloved by Buffalo sports fans with his recognition and support of the Buffalo Bills during their ascension as one of the NFL's top teams. He was the voice of the Bills AFC Championship Game hype video in 2020 and then represented the Bills at the NFL Draft in 2022 by announcing the third round selection of linebacker Terrel Bernard. Over the last few years, Buffalo sports fans have also enjoyed Brandt's regular appearances in Buffalo sports media shows and his inclusion of Bills players in his own podcasts and social media segments.

