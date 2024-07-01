Mud Hens Weekly No. 14: July 1, 2024

July 1, 2024 - International League (IL)

Overall Record: 38-42, 6th, 14.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

June 25 vs. Louisville (14-4 Win)

June 27 vs. Louisville (9-4 Win)

June 28 Game One vs. Louisville (4-2 Loss/9)

June 28 Game Two vs. Louisville (6-5 Loss/7)

June 29 vs. Louisville (2-0 Win)

June 30 vs. Louisville (2-0 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

July 1 vs. Columbus (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

July 2 vs. Columbus (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

July 3 vs. Columbus (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

July 4 at Columbus (4:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

July 5 at Columbus (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

July 6 at Columbus (5:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

Split the series: The Toledo Mud Hens split a six-game series with the Louisville Bats last week. The Mud Hens collected a pair of wins on Tuesday (14-4) and Thursday (9-4) before the Bats swept a Friday doubleheader (4-2/9; 6-5/7). The two teams then exchanged 2-0 shutouts in the last two games, with the Mud Hens winning on Saturday and the Bats winning on Sunday.

Tork Time: Infielder Spencer Torkelson clubbed three home runs with seven RBI against Louisville, signaling a return to form for the 2020 first overall selection. Torkelson clubbed a pair of home runs with six RBI in the convincing 14-4 win on Tuesday. Torkelson went 7-23 in the series, raising his batting average to .261.

The big 10: Outfielder Justice Bigbie has broken out, collecting at least one hit in each of his last ten games. Over his ten-game hitting streak, Bigbie is 13-36 (.361) with one home run, four RBI, and five doubles while scoring four times. Bigbie went a stifling 8-21 against Louisville with one home run, two RBI and two doubles. Bigbie's strong series has raised his average to .263 and bumped his season doubles total to 20.

Mashin' Meadows: Outfielder Parker Meadows had a strong showing against Louisville, tagging Bats' pitching for nine hits with three RBI, a double, and a triple, while scoring four times. Meadows went 9-24 in the series and tied the team lead with his 16th stolen base, matching the total set by Akil Baddoo prior to his promotion.

Rakin' Riley: Infielder Riley Unroe turned it on in the month of June, tallying 21 hits in his last 13 games, including a five-hit effort and eight multi-hit efforts. That stretch has also seen Unroe club both his home runs in back-to-back games while adding five RBI and five doubles and scoring ten times. Unroe clobbered Louisville, going 9-16 with a home run, three RBI, two doubles, five runs, and six walks. Unroe has seen his average fly up to .312 after hitting a whopping .382 in 17 games during June with a 1.044 OPS.

Starting staff: The Mud Hens had a trio of starting pitchers look dominant over the week. First, it was Brant Hurter, throwing 6.0 innings of scoreless bulk relief, allowing six hits with four strikeouts on Tuesday, earning his first professional hold. Then, Matt Manning diced the Bats in game one on Friday to the tune of 5.0 hitless innings, with three walks and four strikeouts. Ty Madden capped the group with the best outing of the three, earning his first AAA win after pitching 6.0 innings, allowing two hits while fanning eight Bats.

A holiday home-and-home: The Toledo Mud Hens will play a home-and-home series with the Columbus Clippers as the two teams will celebrate the Fourth of July among many other things. The week begins with a trio of 7:05 p.m. starts at Fifth Third Field as the Mud Hens celebrate Jamie Farr's 90th birthday on Monday and celebrate the Fourth of July on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Hens then head south to Huntington Park in Columbus for the last three games. The Columbus section of the week begins on Thursday (4:05 p.m.) as the Clippers celebrate Independence Day, before a Friday night (7:05 p.m.) showdown and a series finale on Saturday (5:05 p.m.) before a pair of off-days.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Spencer Torkelson (7-23, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 5 R, 3 BB, 11 K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Ty Madden (W, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 8 K; First AAA Win)

