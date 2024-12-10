Seattle Reign FC Announces Roster Decisions Following 2024 NWSL Season

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC has updated the status of the club's roster following the 2024 NWSL season.

Last week, Reign FC announced the signing of free agent Madison Curry through the 2027 NWSL season. The 23-year-old defender was selected by Angel City FC in the 2024 NWSL Draft.

The club has elected to waive forward McKenzie Weinert, who is currently on loan with Spokane Zephyr FC of the USL Super League through December.

Seattle currently has 22 players under contract heading into the 2025 season in forwards Emeri Adames, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Jordyn Huitema, Veronica Latsko and Nérilia Mondésir; midfielders Jess Fishlock, Jaelin Howell, Angharad James-Turner, Ji So-Yun, Ainsley McCammon, Sam Meza and Olivia Van der Jagt; defenders Ryanne Brown, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry, Hanna Glas, Shae Holmes, Sofia Huerta, Julia Lester, Phoebe McClernon and Lily Woodham; as well as goalkeeper Claudia Dickey.

Meza is expected to complete her respective loan with USL Super League club Dallas Trinity FC at the end of this month. Huerta will remain on loan with Olympique Lyonnais through June 2025 and Woodham will complete her loan with Crystal Palace at the end of January 2025.

Midfielder Olivia Athens, defender Lauren Barnes, goalkeeper Laurel Ivory, forward Tziarra King, midfielder Maddie Mercado, goalkeeper Maia Perez, midfielder Quinn and midfielder Nikki Stanton are out of contract and eligible for free agency.

Reign FC finished the 2024 regular season with 23 points (6-15-5), falling short of the NWSL playoffs by nine points. The club listed 25 different starting lineups in its 26 matches and attracted 14 new players throughout the campaign, including three of the youngest signings in club history.

Seattle Reign FC Roster by Position

Goalkeepers (1): Claudia Dickey

Defenders (9): Ryanne Brown, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry (effective 1/1), Hanna Glas, Shae Holmes, Sofia Huerta (LOAN), Julia Lester, Phoebe McClernon, Lily Woodham (LOAN)

Midfielders (7): Jess Fishlock, Jaelin Howell, Angharad James-Turner, Ji So-Yun, Ainsley McCammon, Sam Meza (LOAN), Olivia Van der Jagt

Forwards (5): Emeri Adames, Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Jordyn Huitema, Veronica Latsko, Nérilia Mondésir

Reign FC's roster will continue to develop in preparation for the 2025 NWSL campaign. For a full list of the team's offseason roster moves, visit ReignFC.com/2025-transaction-tracker. The calendar of the remaining offseason roster-building events is listed below.

NWSL Offseason Events and Roster Mechanisms

- Wednesday, Dec. 11: End-of-Year Waivers Commences

- Thursday, Dec. 12: End-of-Year Waivers Concludes

- Friday, Dec. 13: Trade Window Opens

- Friday, Dec. 20: Transaction Moratorium Begins

- Friday, Dec. 27: Transaction Moratorium Ends; Trade Window Opens

