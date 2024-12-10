Houston Dash Acquire Christen Westphal in Trade with San Diego Wave FC

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash acquired defender Christen Westphal in a trade with San Diego Wave FC, both teams announced today. The Dash acquired the defender in exchange for an international roster spot in 2025, $14,000 in allocation money plus performance-based incentives.

"The championship experience and defensive prowess that Christen brings to Houston will be critical to the success of the team and building a sustainable high-performance culture for years to come," interim general manager, Erik Ustruck said. "Combined with her consistency, character and ambitions we are excited to welcome her to Houston and look forward to her debut at Shell Energy Stadium next season."

Westphal joins Houston after three seasons in San Diego, where she won the NWSL Shield in 2023 and NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this year. She started in 50 games and tallied six assists for San Diego over the last three seasons. Westphal has played 116 regular season games, starting 90 matches since making her debut with the Boston Breakers in 2016. The Brecksville, Ohio native has won six trophies since 2020.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to join the Dash and help the team transition to a new and exciting era," Westphal said. "I'm ready to do everything I can to help the team be successful and share that with the fans at Shell Energy Stadium. This team is building toward the future and I'm excited to contribute to that and help them realize the vision that leadership has for this club."

The veteran defender was drafted with the third overall pick in the NWSL Draft by Boston. She played in 26 games for the Breakers and scored one goal during her rookie season. She joined Seattle Reign FC in 2018 and appeared in 16 games prior to joining the Portland Thorns in 2020. Westphal won four trophies with the Thorns beginning with the 2020 NWSL Community Shield. The defender also won the NWSL Challenge Cup, International Champions Cup and NWSL Shield with the Thorns in 2021.

At the collegiate level, Westphal was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in her senior season with the University of Florida. She was also a First Team selection for both All-SEC and NSCAA All-American (United Soccer Coaches) honors. She was also named the Most Valuable Player at the 2015 SEC Tournament after scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Texas A&M in the tournament final.

