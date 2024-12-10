Houston Dash Sign Forward Amanda West to New Contract

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed forward Amanda West to a new contract that commences on Jan. 1, 2025, through the 2026 season. The agreement includes a mutual option for the 2027 season.

"Amanda made key contributions to the team in her first year with the club and we are thrilled that she will continue her development in Houston," interim general manager, Erik Ustruck said. "She was a constant threat in the attacking third and brings a fantastic work ethic to the group. Combined with her resilience and ambitions we believe Amanda will be a key contributor who will help the team reach sustained success."

West was drafted by Houston with the No. 36 pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft from the University of Pittsburgh. She made her professional debut on March 23 in the home opener against Racing Louisville at Shell Energy Stadium. The 23-year-old scored her first goal on May 5 in Houston's 1-1 draw with the Kansas City Current. She tallied the first of two assists this year on April 20 on the road against the Portland Thorns. West appeared in 18 games across all competitions for the Dash this year.

"I'm excited for the future of the Houston Dash and believe this group can accomplish big things," West said. "I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of it all and I can't wait to get back to work with my teammates after the holidays."

West scored 50 goals and tallied 31 assists in 75 appearances for the University of Pittsburgh. She helped the Panthers reach the semifinals of the ACC tournament in 2023 and the quarterfinals of the 2023 NCAA Women's College Cup. She left the program as the leader in points (85), points per game (1.89) and game-winning goals (13).

