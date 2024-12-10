NC Courage Announce 2024 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced their 2024 end-of-year roster decisions, as required by the National Women's Soccer League. Twenty-five players are under contract through at least the 2025 NWSL season.

The Courage are amid contract negotiations with pending free agents, including 2023 NWSL MVP Kerolin Nicoli. The club announced the intention to waive defenders Julia Dorsey and Landy Mertz earlier this week and second-round pick from the 2024 Draft, Natalia Staude, is on loan with Tampa Bay Sun FC of the USL Super League through the end of December.

The Courage will not pursue a contract extension with defender Estelle Johnson, whose contract expires at the end of the calendar year. Per the new CBA, should Johnson not sign elsewhere she will be invited into preseason camp in 2025 upon completing her maternity leave.

The players under contract through 2025 are below, sorted by position and then listed alphabetically:

Goalkeepers (3): Marisa Bova, Hensley Hancuff, Casey Murphy

Defenders (8): Maycee Bell, Malia Berkely, Sydney Collins (SEI), Kaleigh Kurtz, Charlotte McLean, Felicitas Rauch, Natalia Staude (LOAN), Ryan Williams

Midfielders (7): Riley Jackson, Denise O'Sullivan, Victoria Pickett, Brianna Pinto, Ashley Sanchez, Meredith Speck, Dani Weatherholt

Forwards (7): Aline Gomes, Haley Hopkins, Tyler Lussi, Manaka Matsukubo, Bianca St-Georges, Cortnee Vine, Olivia Wingate

SEI: Season-ending injury list

LOAN: Loaned out through December 31

