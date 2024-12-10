NC Courage Announce 2024 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions
December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced their 2024 end-of-year roster decisions, as required by the National Women's Soccer League. Twenty-five players are under contract through at least the 2025 NWSL season.
The Courage are amid contract negotiations with pending free agents, including 2023 NWSL MVP Kerolin Nicoli. The club announced the intention to waive defenders Julia Dorsey and Landy Mertz earlier this week and second-round pick from the 2024 Draft, Natalia Staude, is on loan with Tampa Bay Sun FC of the USL Super League through the end of December.
The Courage will not pursue a contract extension with defender Estelle Johnson, whose contract expires at the end of the calendar year. Per the new CBA, should Johnson not sign elsewhere she will be invited into preseason camp in 2025 upon completing her maternity leave.
The players under contract through 2025 are below, sorted by position and then listed alphabetically:
Goalkeepers (3): Marisa Bova, Hensley Hancuff, Casey Murphy
Defenders (8): Maycee Bell, Malia Berkely, Sydney Collins (SEI), Kaleigh Kurtz, Charlotte McLean, Felicitas Rauch, Natalia Staude (LOAN), Ryan Williams
Midfielders (7): Riley Jackson, Denise O'Sullivan, Victoria Pickett, Brianna Pinto, Ashley Sanchez, Meredith Speck, Dani Weatherholt
Forwards (7): Aline Gomes, Haley Hopkins, Tyler Lussi, Manaka Matsukubo, Bianca St-Georges, Cortnee Vine, Olivia Wingate
SEI: Season-ending injury list
LOAN: Loaned out through December 31
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 10, 2024
- Chicago Red Stars Provide End-Of-Season Roster Updates - Chicago Stars FC
- NC Courage Announce 2024 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions - North Carolina Courage
- Bay FC Announces End-Of-Season Roster Updates - Bay FC
- Houston Dash Sign Defender Allysha Chapman to New Contract - Houston Dash
- Utah Royals FC Announces 2025 Roster Decisions - Utah Royals FC
- Angel City Football Club Announces Roster Status - Angel City FC
- Kansas City Current Provide Update on Roster as Offseason Preparations Begin - Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC Acquires Allocation Money and International Slot in Exchange for Defender Christen Westphal - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dash Acquire Christen Westphal in Trade with San Diego Wave FC - Houston Dash
- San Diego Wave FC Acquires Allocation Money and International Slot in Exchange for Defender Christen Westphal - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing Louisville Announces End-Of-Season Roster Update - Racing Louisville FC
- Houston Dash Sign Defender Jyllissa Harris to New Contract - Houston Dash
- Orlando Pride Announces 2024 End-Of-Season Contract Updates - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- NC Courage Announce 2024 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions
- NC Courage to Waive Defenders Julia Dorsey and Landy Mertz
- NC Courage's Kurtz and Williams Earn NWSL Best XI Honors for 2024 Season
- NC Courage's Kurtz and Sanchez Finalists for NWSL End of Year Awards
- Courage Season Ends with 1-0 Quarterfinal Loss