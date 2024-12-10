Kansas City Current Provide Update on Roster as Offseason Preparations Begin

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - Heading into the NWSL offseason, the Kansas City Current have provided an update on the club's roster. The team has 18 players under contract, including the recently announced new contracts for Nichelle Prince and Vanessa DiBernardo.

Earlier this year, Kansas City exercised 2025 options for defender Regan Steigleder and forward Bia Zaneratto. Both players signed prior to the 2024 season. Steigleder made three appearances for KC, including one start. Zaneratto made 16 appearances while scoring five goals and four assists before being placed on the Season Ending Injury List with a foot injury.

The club has declined 2025 options for defenders Sophie Braun and Stine Ballisager Pedersen. Braun finished the 2024 season on loan to the Spokane Zephyr of the USL Super League. Ballisager arrived in Kansas City late in the 2023 season and appeared in 22 games (including 19 in 2024). She scored her first career NWSL goal and became one of a record 18 players to score for Kansas City when she found the back of the net June 23 at Portland.

Nigerian forward Opeyemi Ajakaye, signed by the Current in the fall, remains on loan to the USL Super League's Carolina Ascent through 2024.

Forward Hildah Magaia, who joined the club in August, has had her loan expire and she will be allowed to return to her former club, Mazatlán of the Liga MX Femenil. Additionally, midfielder Desiree Scott announced her intention to retire.

Goalkeepers Katie Fraine, AD Franch and Almuth Schult are all out of contract, along with defenders Elizabeth Ball, Mallory Weber and forward Kristen Hamilton. Under the CBA signed between the NWSL and NWSLPA, all six players are free to negotiate a new contract with any team in the NWSL, including Kansas City.

The NWSL Trade Window will open Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 a.m. CT, with a moratorium from Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. CT until Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. CT.

Kansas City Current Roster (Contract):

Goalkeepers (0):

Defenders (7): Alana Cook, Hailie Mace, Gabrielle Robinson, Izzy Rodriguez, Kayla Sharples, Regan Steigleder, Ellie Wheeler

Midfielders (6): Debinha, Vanessa DiBernardo, Bayley Feist, Claire Hutton, Jereko, Lo'eau LaBonta

Forwards (5): Temwa Chawinga, Michelle Cooper, Alex Pfeiffer, Nichelle Prince, Bia Zaneratto

