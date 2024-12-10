Utah Royals FC Announces 2025 Roster Decisions
December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces end-of-season roster decisions after finishing the season in 11th place, just two spots out of the playoffs with a 7-15-4 record (W-L-T), under the direction of Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets. URFC is returning 21 players from the 2024 Return of Royalty NWSL campaign: goalkeepers Mandy Haught and Cristina Roque, defenders Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, and Lauren Flynn, midfielders Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer, Macey Fraser, Emily Gray, Agnes Nyberg, Ally Sentnor, Ana Tejada and Claudia Zornoza, and attackers Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, and Michele Vasconcelos. Six players will not return for the 2025 season: Zoe Burns, Cam Tucker, Carly Nelson, Shaelan Murison, Darielle O'Brien, and Julia Grosso. The club is in discussions with select players for the 2025 season as well as free agents across the league.
UTAH ROYALS FC CONTRACT STATUSES (As of December 10, 2025):
GOALKEEPERS
Mandy Haught - under contract through 2026
Cristina Roque - option exercised for 2025
DEFENDERS
Kate Del Fava - under contract through 2027
Imani Dorsey - under contract through 2025
Olivia Griffits - under contract through 2027
Madison Pogarch - under contract through 2025
Kaleigh Rehl - under contract through 2026
Lauren Flynn - option exercised for 2025
MIDFIELDERS
Mikayla Cluff - under contract through 2025
Dana Foederer - under contract through 2025
Macey Fraser - under contract through 2026
Emily Gray - under contract through 2025 (On loan at Odense Boldklub)
Ana Tejada - under contract through 2026
Agnes Nyberg - under contract through 2025
Ally Sentnor - under contract through 2026
Claudia Zornoza - under contract through 2025
FORWARDS
Cloé Lacasse - under contract through 2026
Paige Monaghan - under contract through 2025
Brecken Mozingo - under contract through 2025
Mina Tanaka - under contract through 2025
Michele Vasconcelos - under contract through 2025
Club Option in Negotiation: 1 Player
Hannah Betfort - Forward
Unrestricted Free Agent: 6 Players
Zoe Burns - Defender
Julia Grosso - Defender
Shaelan Murison - Forward
Carly Nelson - Goalkeeper
Darielle O'Brien - Defender
Cameron Tucker - Forward
Key 2024/25 NWSL Offseason Dates & Roster Mechanisms:
(Dates, Times [MT] - Subject to Change)
Wed. Dec 11 - End of Season Process Waiver Wire commences
Thurs. Dec 12 - End of Season Process Waiver Wire concludes
Fri. Dec 13 - Trade window opens
Fri. Dec 20 - Transaction moratorium begins
Fri. Dec 28 - Transaction moratorium ends; Trade Window opens
Tues. Jan 14 - Final day to trade players before updated CBA parameters
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 10, 2024
- Chicago Red Stars Provide End-Of-Season Roster Updates - Chicago Stars FC
- NC Courage Announce 2024 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions - North Carolina Courage
- Bay FC Announces End-Of-Season Roster Updates - Bay FC
- Houston Dash Sign Defender Allysha Chapman to New Contract - Houston Dash
- Utah Royals FC Announces 2025 Roster Decisions - Utah Royals FC
- Angel City Football Club Announces Roster Status - Angel City FC
- Kansas City Current Provide Update on Roster as Offseason Preparations Begin - Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC Acquires Allocation Money and International Slot in Exchange for Defender Christen Westphal - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dash Acquire Christen Westphal in Trade with San Diego Wave FC - Houston Dash
- San Diego Wave FC Acquires Allocation Money and International Slot in Exchange for Defender Christen Westphal - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing Louisville Announces End-Of-Season Roster Update - Racing Louisville FC
- Houston Dash Sign Defender Jyllissa Harris to New Contract - Houston Dash
- Orlando Pride Announces 2024 End-Of-Season Contract Updates - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Utah Royals FC Announces 2025 Roster Decisions
- Ally Sentnor Makes U.S. Women's National Team Debut
- Ally Sentnor Nominated for 2024 Young Player of the Year
- Ally Sentnor and Mandy Haught Called up to US Women's National Team
- URFC Defender Kate Del Fava to Compete in Second Annual NWSL Skills Challenge