Utah Royals FC Announces 2025 Roster Decisions

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces end-of-season roster decisions after finishing the season in 11th place, just two spots out of the playoffs with a 7-15-4 record (W-L-T), under the direction of Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets. URFC is returning 21 players from the 2024 Return of Royalty NWSL campaign: goalkeepers Mandy Haught and Cristina Roque, defenders Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, and Lauren Flynn, midfielders Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer, Macey Fraser, Emily Gray, Agnes Nyberg, Ally Sentnor, Ana Tejada and Claudia Zornoza, and attackers Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, and Michele Vasconcelos. Six players will not return for the 2025 season: Zoe Burns, Cam Tucker, Carly Nelson, Shaelan Murison, Darielle O'Brien, and Julia Grosso. The club is in discussions with select players for the 2025 season as well as free agents across the league.

UTAH ROYALS FC CONTRACT STATUSES (As of December 10, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS

Mandy Haught - under contract through 2026

Cristina Roque - option exercised for 2025

DEFENDERS

Kate Del Fava - under contract through 2027

Imani Dorsey - under contract through 2025

Olivia Griffits - under contract through 2027

Madison Pogarch - under contract through 2025

Kaleigh Rehl - under contract through 2026

Lauren Flynn - option exercised for 2025

MIDFIELDERS

Mikayla Cluff - under contract through 2025

Dana Foederer - under contract through 2025

Macey Fraser - under contract through 2026

Emily Gray - under contract through 2025 (On loan at Odense Boldklub)

Ana Tejada - under contract through 2026

Agnes Nyberg - under contract through 2025

Ally Sentnor - under contract through 2026

Claudia Zornoza - under contract through 2025

FORWARDS

Cloé Lacasse - under contract through 2026

Paige Monaghan - under contract through 2025

Brecken Mozingo - under contract through 2025

Mina Tanaka - under contract through 2025

Michele Vasconcelos - under contract through 2025

Club Option in Negotiation: 1 Player

Hannah Betfort - Forward

Unrestricted Free Agent: 6 Players

Zoe Burns - Defender

Julia Grosso - Defender

Shaelan Murison - Forward

Carly Nelson - Goalkeeper

Darielle O'Brien - Defender

Cameron Tucker - Forward

Key 2024/25 NWSL Offseason Dates & Roster Mechanisms:

(Dates, Times [MT] - Subject to Change)

Wed. Dec 11 - End of Season Process Waiver Wire commences

Thurs. Dec 12 - End of Season Process Waiver Wire concludes

Fri. Dec 13 - Trade window opens

Fri. Dec 20 - Transaction moratorium begins

Fri. Dec 28 - Transaction moratorium ends; Trade Window opens

Tues. Jan 14 - Final day to trade players before updated CBA parameters

