Bay FC Announces End-Of-Season Roster Updates

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Following the conclusion of the 2024 NWSL season, Bay FC has announced the club's initial roster moves ahead of the 2025 campaign. 25 players are set to return for the club's second season after featuring on its inaugural roster in 2024.

25 players currently remain under contract for 2025: Emmie Allen, Joelle Anderson, Dorian Bailey, Jen Beattie, Tess Boade, Jordan Brewster, Deyna Castellanos, Caroline Conti, Abby Dahlkemper, Caprice Dydasco, Rachel Hill, Penelope Hocking, Savy King, Racheal Kundananji, Alex Loera, Melissa Lowder, Alyssa Malonson, Princess, Emily Menges, Maddie Moreau, Asisat Oshoala, Kiki Pickett, Katelyn Rowland, Jamie Shepherd, and Jordan Silkowitz.

Midfielders Maya Doms and Catherine Paulson will not return to the club in 2025. Doms joined the club ahead of the 2024 campaign as the eighth overall selection in the NWSL Draft. Paulson was signed to a guaranteed contract in October after joining the club in August as a National Team Replacement Player while defender Savy King represented the United States at the U-20 FIFA World Cup.

2025 Bay FC roster by position:

Goalkeepers (4): Emmie Allen, Melissa Lowder*, Katelyn Rowland, Jordan Silkowitz

Defenders (9): Jen Beattie, Jordan Brewster, Abby Dahlkemper, Caprice Dydasco, Savy King, Alyssa Malonson, Emily Menges, Maddie Moreau, Kiki Pickett

Midfielders (6): Joelle Anderson, Dorian Bailey, Deyna Castellanos, Caroline Conti, Alex Loera*, Jamie Shepherd

Forwards (6): Tess Boade, Penelope Hocking, Rachel Hill, Racheal Kundananji, Asisat Oshoala, Princess

*Remains on Season-Ending Injury list

