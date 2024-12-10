Racing Louisville Announces End-Of-Season Roster Update

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC announced its initial offseason roster on Tuesday before the National Women's Soccer League's end-of-season process swings into full gear.

Finnish defender Elli Pikkujämsä exercised her side of the 2025 mutual option in her contract, signaling her return to the club for a third year. Defender Arin Wright and forward Parker Goins are unrestricted free agents but remain in contract discussions to potentially re-sign with Racing.

Defender Abby Erceg is an free agent and will not re-sign with Racing Louisville.

After the end-of-season update, Racing currently has 24 players under contract through at least the 2025 season, with seven players signed through 2026 and an eighth holding a mutual option with the club for that season.

In August, Racing picked up the club's 2025 option on forward Uchenna Kanu's contract. Midfielder Jordan Baggett and Racing exercised the mutual 2025 option on her agreement. The club also selected its half of the mutual option with Pikkujämsä, who is rehabilitating a torn patellar tendon in her left knee suffered in March.

In landing forward Janine Beckie via trade with Portland this past summer, Racing signed the Canadian national team star to a contract extension through 2026. Defenders Ángela Barón and Lauren Milliet; midfielder Savannah DeMelo; and forwards Milly Clegg and Emma Sears are also signed through the 2026 season.

Under the league's new collective bargaining agreement with the NWSL Players Association, free agency began in September and players may sign for the 2025 season and beyond at any time. There is no longer an NWSL Draft, making collegiate players departing school immediately eligible for free agency.

Waived NWSL players will go through the end-of-season waiver wire period, which runs from Wednesday to Thursday.

The ninth-place Louisville club narrowly missed out on the playoffs but set new club records in total points, goals scored and total home attendance in 2024.

Racing Louisville FC's current roster:

Goalkeepers (4): Jordyn Bloomer, Katie Lund, Olivia Sekany*, Madison White*

Defenders (6): Ángela Barón, Ellie Jean, Lauren Milliet, Courtney Petersen, Elli Pikkujämsä, Arin Wright^

Midfielders (8): Jordan Baggett, Ary Borges, Savannah DeMelo, Marisa DiGrande, Kayla Fischer, Taylor Flint, Linda Motlhalo, Maddie Pokorny

Forwards (8): Elexa Bahr, Bethany Balcer, Janine Beckie, Milly Clegg, Parker Goins^, Uchenna Kanu, Emma Sears, Kirsten Wright

* Sekany (Brisbane Roar) is on loan in Australia through March 2025. White (Dallas Trinity) is on loan in the USL Super League through the 2024-25 season, which concludes in April.

^ Racing remains in free agent contract discussions with defender Arin Wright and forward Parker Goins.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.