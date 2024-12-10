Portland Thorns Announce End-Of-Season Contract Updates

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have updated the status of the club's roster heading into the offseason.

Ahead of the End of Season process, the Thorns have waived forward Izzy D'Aquila, allowing her to pursue other opportunities. D'Aquila joined the Thorns ahead of the 2023 season as the 12th overall pick in the NWSL Draft. Throughout her two years with the Club D'Aquila appeared in 29 matches. D'Aquila scored her first professional goal on May 24 against Orlando Pride. The forward scored her second professional goal on July 5, netting the late-game winner against San Diego Wave.

Midfielder Marissa Sheva, goalkeepers Lauren Kozal and Kat Asman, defenders Kelli Hubly, Meghan Klingenberg, Gabby Provenzano and Becky Sauerbrunn, and recently retired forward Christine Sinclair, are all out of contract and thus Free Agents under the CBA and are free to sign with any team in the league, including the Portland Thorns.

Additionally, The Thorns recently signed midfielder Sophie Hirst and defender Mallie McKenzie to contract extensions. Hirst and McKenzie were set to be free agents per the CBA and elected to re-sign with Portland. The Club also recently signed free agent Sam Hiatt from Gotham FC, inking the centerback through the 2026 season with an option for 2027. Hiatt's contract will go into effect January 1, 2025.

Portland Thorns Current Roster:

Goalkeepers (3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Shelby Hogan

Defenders (6): Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL), Nicole Payne, Isabella Obaze (INTL), Reyna Reyes

Midfielders (6): Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Sophie Hirst, Olivia Moultrie, Hina Sugita (INTL), Olivia Wade-Katoa

Forwards (5): Payton Linnehan, Sophia Smith, Alexa Spaanstra, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver

