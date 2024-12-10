Orlando Pride Announces 2024 End-Of-Season Contract Updates

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla - Following the end of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League season, the Orlando Pride has provided updates on the statuses for its complete roster.

Orlando currently has 25 players under contract for the 2025 season in Kerry Abello, Amanda Allen (SEI), Angelina, Barbra Banda, Luana (SEI), Grace Chanda (SEI), Simone Charley (SEI), McKinley Crone, Julie Doyle, Cori Dyke, Morgan Gautrat, Mariana Larroquette, Adriana, Ally Lemos, Sofia Manner, Bri Martinez, Haley McCutcheon, Anna Moorhouse, Carson Pickett, Emily Sams, Rafaelle (SEI), Kylie Strom, Viviana Villacorta, Ally Watt and Summer Yates.

The Pride signed multiple contracts in-season with players solidifying their future with the Pride and head into the offseason with a solid understanding of where their roster stands. Those new contracts included Yates, Doyle, Gautrat, Crone, Watt, Villacorta, Dyke, Martinez and Abello.

Head Coach Seb Hines along with VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter also signed new contracts during the 2024 season, solidifying the future of the Pride's leadership. The contracts extended both Carter and Hines through 2026, with options for the 2027 season.

Pride defenders Celia, Carrie Lawrence, and Megan Montefusco all announced their respective retirements from professional soccer following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Midfielder Evelina Duljan is out of contract, while the Club is in discussions with Marta regarding a return for the 2025 season.

A complete, player-by-player breakdown can be found below.

Orlando Pride Contract Statuses (As of Dec. 10, 2024):

Kerry Abello: Under Contract Through 2026

Amanda Allen^: Under Contract Through 2025

Adriana: Under Contract Through 2025

Angelina: Under Contract Through 2026

Barbra Banda^: Under Contract Through 2027

Grace Chanda^: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option

Simone Charley: Under Contract Through 2025

McKinley Crone: Under Contract Through 2026

Celia: Retired

Julie Doyle: Under Contract Through 2026

Evelina Duljan^: Out of Contract

Cori Dyke: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option

Morgan Gautrat: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option

Mariana Larroquette: Under Contract Through 2025

Carrie Lawrence: Retired

Ally Lemos: Under Contract Through 2025

Luana^: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option

Sofia Manner^: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option

Bri Martinez: Under Contract Through 2025

Haley McCutcheon: Under Contract Through 2026

Megan Montefusco: Retired

Anna Moorhouse: Under Contract Through 2025

Marta*: Out of Contract

Carson Pickett: Under Contract Through 2025

Rafaelle: Under Contract Through 2025

Emily Sams: Under Contract Through 2026

Kylie Strom: Under Contract Through 2026

Viviana Villacorta: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option

Ally Watt: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option

Summer Yates: Under Contract Through 2026

*Indicates Free Agent

^Indicates International Player

