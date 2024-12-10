Orlando Pride Announces 2024 End-Of-Season Contract Updates
December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla - Following the end of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League season, the Orlando Pride has provided updates on the statuses for its complete roster.
Orlando currently has 25 players under contract for the 2025 season in Kerry Abello, Amanda Allen (SEI), Angelina, Barbra Banda, Luana (SEI), Grace Chanda (SEI), Simone Charley (SEI), McKinley Crone, Julie Doyle, Cori Dyke, Morgan Gautrat, Mariana Larroquette, Adriana, Ally Lemos, Sofia Manner, Bri Martinez, Haley McCutcheon, Anna Moorhouse, Carson Pickett, Emily Sams, Rafaelle (SEI), Kylie Strom, Viviana Villacorta, Ally Watt and Summer Yates.
The Pride signed multiple contracts in-season with players solidifying their future with the Pride and head into the offseason with a solid understanding of where their roster stands. Those new contracts included Yates, Doyle, Gautrat, Crone, Watt, Villacorta, Dyke, Martinez and Abello.
Head Coach Seb Hines along with VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter also signed new contracts during the 2024 season, solidifying the future of the Pride's leadership. The contracts extended both Carter and Hines through 2026, with options for the 2027 season.
Pride defenders Celia, Carrie Lawrence, and Megan Montefusco all announced their respective retirements from professional soccer following the conclusion of the 2024 season.
Midfielder Evelina Duljan is out of contract, while the Club is in discussions with Marta regarding a return for the 2025 season.
A complete, player-by-player breakdown can be found below.
Orlando Pride Contract Statuses (As of Dec. 10, 2024):
Kerry Abello: Under Contract Through 2026
Amanda Allen^: Under Contract Through 2025
Adriana: Under Contract Through 2025
Angelina: Under Contract Through 2026
Barbra Banda^: Under Contract Through 2027
Grace Chanda^: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option
Simone Charley: Under Contract Through 2025
McKinley Crone: Under Contract Through 2026
Celia: Retired
Julie Doyle: Under Contract Through 2026
Evelina Duljan^: Out of Contract
Cori Dyke: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option
Morgan Gautrat: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option
Mariana Larroquette: Under Contract Through 2025
Carrie Lawrence: Retired
Ally Lemos: Under Contract Through 2025
Luana^: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option
Sofia Manner^: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option
Bri Martinez: Under Contract Through 2025
Haley McCutcheon: Under Contract Through 2026
Megan Montefusco: Retired
Anna Moorhouse: Under Contract Through 2025
Marta*: Out of Contract
Carson Pickett: Under Contract Through 2025
Rafaelle: Under Contract Through 2025
Emily Sams: Under Contract Through 2026
Kylie Strom: Under Contract Through 2026
Viviana Villacorta: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option
Ally Watt: Under Contract Through 2025, with 2026 Option
Summer Yates: Under Contract Through 2026
*Indicates Free Agent
^Indicates International Player
