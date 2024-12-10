Houston Dash Sign Defender Jyllissa Harris to New Contract

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced today that the team signed defender Jyllissa Harris to a new two-year contract that commences on Jan. 1, 2025. This agreement includes a mutual option for the 2027 season.

"Jyllissa is an ambitious player that navigated different roles for the team and made a positive impact this season," interim general manager, Erik Ustruck said. "We enjoyed watching her development throughout the year and value Jyllissa's character and commitment to the organization as we navigate this transition. We are invested in her development and believe she can help the team achieve sustained success for years to come."

Harris appeared in 14 games for the team this season, her second campaign for the Dash. She appeared in seven games for the team in 2023, her rookie season with the Dash. The team drafted Harris with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft following her career at the University of South Carolina.

"I'm thrilled to continue my professional career in Houston and I'm grateful for the support and confidence I've received from the club since I arrived," Harris said. "I look forward to growing both as a player and person as the team goes in a new direction. I'm excited about what we can accomplish and sharing that with fans for years to come."

The University of South Carolina alum appeared 107 games for the Gamecocks, setting an NCAA record for most minutes played in a career at the DI level with 9,395 minutes played. Harris made 105 starts for the program in five seasons with the Gamecocks, finishing with 16 goals and 11 assists.

