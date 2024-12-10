Chicago Red Stars Provide End-Of-Season Roster Updates

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars are today announcing roster updates following the conclusion of the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. The Red Stars enter the offseason with 22 players under contract following the recent signings of Spanish midfielder, Maitane López, to a and goalkeeper, Halle Mackiewicz. With both contracts effective January 1, 2025, Maitane joins the Red Stars through 2026, while rookie Mackiewicz received a one-year contract through 2025.

Returning to Chicago for the 2025 season is defender Camryn Biegalski who has signed a one-year extension with the Stars. The Chicagoland native began her career with the Red Stars, selected by the club in the second round of the 2020 NWSL Draft. After two starts in three appearances for Chicago in the 2020 NWSL Fall Series, Biegalski joined the Washington Spirit from 2021-2023. Beginning her time with the Spirit by winning the 2021 NWSL Championship, the defender recorded 54 appearances and 28 starts across all competitions for Washington before Biegalski returned home to the Red Stars in 2024. The Lombard, Illinois, native appeared in nine matches across all competitions for Chicago this past season, making three starts and seeing the pitch for 465 minutes.

Portuguese forward, Nádia Gomes, who joined the Red Stars in 2024 on a one-year contract with a one-year option, did not have her option exercised by the club, but has re-signed with the Red Stars on a short-term contract through March 25, 2025. Gomes appeared in 12 matches across all competitions for Chicago in 2024, making five starts, recording 398 minutes and logging 3 shots. Additionally, the Red Stars are currently in negotiations with forward, Sarah Griffith, whose option was not exercised for 2025, making the Chicagoland native a free agent.

Moroccan international, Rosella Ayane, joined the Red Stars in August on loan from Women's Super League side, Tottenham Hotspur. In accordance with terms of the forward's loan, Ayane has returned to Tottenham following the completion of the 2024 NWSL season.

Additionally, the club has decided not to exercise options on the contracts of goalkeeper, Sydney Schneider; defenders, Tatumn Milazzo and Maximiliane Rall; and rookie forward, Ally Cook, making them free agents. Midfielders Julia Bianchi and Sophie Jones did not have options on their contracts for 2025 and will also become free agents rendering them free to negotiate and sign with other teams.

The current Red Stars roster, standing at 20 active players and two players on the season-ending injury (SEI) list, will begin preparing for the 2025 NWSL season in January. Fans interested in Chicago Stars FC 2025 season ticket memberships can learn more at chicagoredstars.com/season-tickets.

Chicago Red Stars Roster (current as of December 10, 2024):

Goalkeepers (3): Halle Mackiewicz, Alyssa Naeher, Mackenzie Wood

Defenders (5): Hannah Anderson, Camryn Biegalski, Natalia Kuikka, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab (SEI)

Midfielders (6): Chardonnay Curran, Bea Franklin, Julia Grosso, Maitane López, LeiLanni Nesbeth, Cari Roccaro

Forwards (8): Jenna Bike, Ava Cook, Nádia Gomes, Shea Groom, Jameese Joseph, Ludmila, Ally Schlegel, Mallory Swanson

