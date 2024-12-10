Houston Dash Announce Roster Updates

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced roster updates following the end of year process. Defenders Allysha Chapman and Jyllissa Harris plus forward Amanda West signed new contracts with the team. The team declined three options and a total of seven players are currently out of contract following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Chapman, Harris and West each signed a two-year contract that commences on Jan. 1, 2025, through the 2026 season and the agreements include a mutual option for 2027.

Chapman appeared in 10 games for the Dash across all competitions this year. She returned from maternity leave in July and made her return to the field on July 20 on the road against the Kansas City Current in the opening group match of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The defender appeared in eight regular season matches and finished with six starts.

Harris appeared in 14 games for the team this season, her second campaign for the Dash. She appeared in seven games for the team in 2023, her rookie season with the Dash. The team drafted Harris with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft following her career at the University of South Carolina.

West was drafted by Houston with the No. 36 pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft from the University of Pittsburgh. She made her professional debut on March 23 in the home opener against Racing Louisville at Shell Energy Stadium. The 23-year-old scored her first goal on May 5 in Houston's 1-1 draw with the Kansas City Current. She tallied the first of two assists this year on April 20 on the road against the Portland Thorns. West appeared in 18 games across all competitions for the Dash this year.

Goalkeeper Heather Hinz was recalled from her loan with Fort Lauderdale United FC in the USL Super League. Madison Ayson and the team mutually agreed to terminate her contract earlier this year so she could pursue an opportunity abroad. Additionally, the team announced on Dec. 6 that the club and Elin Rubensson mutually agreed to terminate her contract.

Mutual Option (New Contract)

Sophie Schmidt

Kiki Van Zanten

Amanda West

Unilateral Option (Exercised)

Heather Hinz

Mutual Options (Declined)

Paulina Gramaglia

Andressa Alves

Croix Soto

Out of Contract (Renewal)

Michelle Alozie

Allysha Chapman

Jyllissa Harris

Natalie Jacobs

Paige Nielsen

Barbara Olivieri

Sarah Puntigam

Out of Contract

Erin McKinney

Havana Solaun

Mutual Termination

Madison Ayson

Cece Kizer

Elin Rubensson

New Players

Zoe Matthews

Delanie Sheehan

Christen Westphal

Houston's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:

Goalkeepers (2): Jane Campbell, Heather Hinz

Defenders (7): Allysha Chapman, Tarciane, Jyllissa Harris, Natalie Jacobs, Katie Lind, Paige Nielsen, Christen Westphal

Midfielders (7): Belle Briede, Zoe Matthews, Bárbara Olivieri, Avery Patterson, Sarah Puntigam, Sophie Schmidt, Kiki Van Zanten

Forwards (6): Michelle Alozie, Ramona Bachmann, Ryan Gareis, Yuki Nagasato, Diana Ordóñez, Amanda West

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.