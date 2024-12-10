Houston Dash Sign Defender Allysha Chapman to New Contract

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash signed defender Allysha Chapman to a new contract that commences on Jan. 1, 2025, through the 2026 season. The agreement includes a mutual option for the 2027 season.

"The experience and resiliency Allysha brings to the team was evident in the final stretch of the season following her return from maternity leave. Allysha made an instant impact, and her defensive contributions helped the team earn key points against some of the best teams in the league," interim general manager, Erik Ustruck said. "She has also contributed so much to the organization over the years, leading the team to a trophy and reaching the postseason for the first time in team history. We are ecstatic that she will remain in Houston as we navigate this transition and build on the foundation of this team."

Chapman appeared in 10 games for the Dash across all competitions this year. She returned from maternity leave in July and made her return to the field on July 20 on the road against the Kansas City Current in the opening group match of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The defender appeared in eight regular season matches and finished with six starts.

"I'm very happy to re-sign with Houston. I've spent most of my professional career here and I can't think of a better place to write the closing chapters," Chapman said. "We're looking for a fresh start next year and a new look. I'm very excited to be a part of that."

The veteran Canadian defender has spent the bulk of her professional career in Houston and was originally allocated to the team prior to the start of the 2015 season. She spent time with the Boston Breakers and North Carolina Courage prior to returning to Texas in 2018. Since then, she helped the team qualify for the postseason in 2022 and was a member of the team that won the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.

