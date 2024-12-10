San Diego Wave FC Acquires Allocation Money and International Slot in Exchange for Defender Christen Westphal
December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has acquired an international roster slot for 2025 and $14,000 in Allocation Money from Houston Dash in exchange for defender Christen Westphal. San Diego can receive additional Allocation Money if certain performance-based incentives are met.
"We want to thank Christen for being a part of the Club since the inaugural season," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "She was a true competitor during her time here and we wish her the best of luck in her future."
Acquired via trade with Portland following the 2022 NWSL expansion draft, Westphal made 80 appearances and 59 starts across all competitions and tallied six regular-season assists for San Diego in her three seasons with the Club.
TRANSACTION: San Diego Wave FC trade defender Christen Westphal to Houston Dash in exchange for an international roster slot for 2025 and $14,000 in Allocation Money.
Houston Dash Acquire Christen Westphal in Trade with San Diego Wave FC - Houston Dash
