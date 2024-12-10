San Diego Wave Announces 2024 End-Of-Year Roster Decisions
December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave announced today the Club's end of season roster decisions.
Players currently under contract for the 2025 season include Kimmi Ascanio, Melanie Barcenas, Trinity Byars, Delphine Cascarino, Makenzy Doniak, Naomi Girma, Mya Jones, Hanna Lundkvist, Savannah McCaskill, Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni, María Sánchez, Jaedyn Shaw, Kailen Sheridan, Kaitlyn Torpey, Emily van Egmond and Kennedy Wesley.
The Wave have exercised the mutual contract option on Hanna Lundkvist for the 2025 season.
The following players were out of contract at the conclusion of the 2024 season and are NWSL Free Agents: Amirah Ali, Elyse Bennett, Danny Colaprico and Morgan Messner. Kyra Carusa is out of contract at the end of 2024, with a 2025 player option. The club remains in active discussions with Hillary Beall about returning in 2025.
The 17 Wave FC players currently under contract for 2025:
GOALKEEPERS (1): Kailen Sheridan
DEFENDERS (6): Naomi Girma, Hanna Lundkvist, Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni, Kaitlyn Torpey, Kennedy Wesley
MIDFIELDERS (4): Kimmi Ascanio, Melanie Barcenas, Savannah McCaskill, Emily van Egmond
FORWARDS (6): Trinity Byars, Delphine Cascarino, Makenzy Doniak, Mya Jones, María Sánchez, Jaedyn Shaw
