Portland Thorns Sign Sophie Hirst to Contract Extension

December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have signed midfielder Sophie Hirst to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season, the Club announced today.

"We intentionally added Sophie during the summer transfer window as she is a promising young talent and ensures us top depth in our midfield," Head Coach Rob Gale said. "She has been a great addition and we are happy to gain her commitment to the club for the future."

Hirst joined the Thorns halfway through her sophomore season as part of a trade from the Houston Dash on September 24, 2024. Since joining the Thorns Hirst has appeared in one regular season match, making her regular-season debut in the 3-0 victory over Angel City as a second-half substitute. Additionally, Hirst appeared in all four of the team's Concacaf W Champions Cup matches, helping Portland advance to the semifinals against Tigres UANL on May 22, 2025.

As a member of the Houston Dash Hirst appeared in 18 matches, 11 of them starts. Hirst scored her first, and only, professional goal on June 3, 2023 against Orlando Pride.

