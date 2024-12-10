Angel City Football Club Announces Roster Status
December 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
LOS ANGELES, CA. - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced the current status of the team roster leading into the waiver period.
Angel City FC's current roster features the following players (in alphabetical order by last name):
Goalkeepers: Angelina Anderson, Hannah Stambaugh
Defenders: Elizabeth Eddy, Vanessa Gilles (ON LOAN), Sarah Gorden, Megan Reid, Ali Riley (SEI), Gisele Thompson, M.A. Vignola
Midfielders: Jun Endo (SEI,INTL-JPN), Kennedy Fuller (U-18), Madison Hammond, Lily Nabet, Rocky Rodríguez, Katie Zelem (INTL-ENG)
Forwards: Messiah Bright, Claire Emslie, Sydney Leroux, Casey Phair (U-18), Alyssa Thompson
ACFC's roster features young stars Alyssa and Gisele Thompson, Kennedy Fuller, Messiah Bright, and Casey Phair. Midfielder Katie Zelem who joined the club in August, is set to enter her first full NWSL regular season in 2025.
Forward Claire Emslie also headlines the current roster after recently signing a new two-year deal with the club through 2026, along with veteran forward Sydney Leroux, who recently signed a new three-year contract through 2027.
Goalkeepers Angelina Anderson and Hannah Stambaugh are set to return for the 2025 season, as well as midfielders Rocky Rodríguez, Madison Hammond and Lily Nabet, and defenders Sarah Gorden, Megan Reid, Ali Riley, and Elizabeth Eddy.
Free agents whose contracts are not being renewed include goalkeeper DiDi Haračić and defender Jasmyne Spencer, who have been with the club since its inaugural season in 2022, as well as midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard and forward Katie Johnson.
Veteran defender Merritt Mathias announced her retirement on October 16 after 12 seasons in the NWSL.
ACFC is currently in ongoing negotiations with forward Christen Press as a part of the 2025 free agency window.
Defender Vanessa Gilles plans to rejoin the club once she has completed loan with Lyon, which expires on June 30, 2025.
