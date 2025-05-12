U.S. Soccer Awards $200,000 Grant to LouCity & Racing Foundation

May 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







U.S. Soccer has selected the LouCity & Racing Foundation, in partnership with Kentucky Youth Soccer Association, to receive $200,000 from its Innovate to Grow Fund. Over the next three years, the grant will support the expansion of youth programming, as well as coaching education and training, throughout Louisville and Kentucky.

The LouCity & Racing Foundation is one of 22 organizations from around the country to be selected for the grant.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Innovate to Grow grant from U.S. Soccer," LouCity & Racing Foundation executive director George Davis IV said. "This award not only allows us to expand our programs and reach more communities, but is also signifies a deep trust in the impactful work we are doing. We are grateful for this support and excited to continue our mission to break down barriers and provide more youth with the opportunity to grow through the game of soccer."

The funding will support the LouCity & Racing Foundation's "On and Off the P.I.T.C.H." program, which is focused creating positive health, social and academic outcomes in Kentuckiana youth through an introduction to soccer.

The program uses soccer training sessions to teach life skills such as teamwork, perseverance and respect. The sessions also include nutrition and exercise education. Participants are provided with a snack and given a ball, bag and other equipment to take home.

In 2024, the LouCity & Racing Foundation led 11 "On and Off the P.I.T.C.H." programs and donated more than 6,700 pieces of soccer equipment to local youth.

Over the next three years, the grant funding will help the Foundation achieve its goal of hosting 12 "On and Off the P.I.T.C.H." programs in 2025 through partnerships with community partners and schools. The Foundation also expects to expand the program throughout Kentucky in upcoming years as funding increases.

U.S. Soccer's Innovate to Grow Fund aim to increase education resources for youth coaches and referees and make soccer more accessible to all through the removal of financial barriers, increasing participation for girls and women and providing resources to Disabled Service Organizations.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.