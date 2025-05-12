Houston Dash Earn Shutout Victory against Seattle Reign FC

May 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE - The Houston Dash earned their third clean sheet of the season following their 1-0 victory over Seattle Reign FC earlier tonight. The triumph ended Seattle's three-match unbeaten streak and this was the first shutout triumph for Houston at Lumen Field. Houston is now 2-1-0 (WLD) on the road this season and will play their next two matches at Shell Energy Stadium.

Houston took the lead in the 57th minute after forward Yazmeen Ryan won the ball near midfield. The U.S. Women's National Team forward played a ball into space for forward Ryan Gareis, who tallied her third assist of the season on the play. Gareis found midfielder Maggie Graham at the far post for the lone goal of the match. Graham currently leads the team with three goals and Gareis is now tied for the most assists in league play with three.

Graham has scored two game-winning goals this season and both have been on the road. The midfielder scored the game-winning goal in Houston's 2-1 triumph over Chicago on March 23.

Goalkeeper Abby Smith made her Dash debut tonight and this was her first appearance in goal since the final of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup last fall. Smith is one of 10 new additions to the roster for the 2025 season. Smith finished with one save and this was her first shutout since July 2023 when Gotham and Angel City FC played to a scoreless draw.

Houston's third clean sheet of the season is the second most in league play behind the Kansas City Current and NJ/NY Gotham FC who have each tallied four clean sheets this season.

Houston's first opportunity of the match came in the 22nd minute following a cross from Graham. The midfielder whipped in a dangerous cross that just missed forward Messiah Bright at the near post.

Ryan nearly doubled Houston's lead in the 80th minute when she went one-on-one with the Seattle goalkeeper. The forward led the team with six recoveries against Seattle and she won possession two times in the final third.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium to host the Portland Thorns FC on Friday, May 16. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.

Houston Dash (3-4-1; 10 pts.) 1-0 Seattle Reign FC (3-3-2; 11pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 8

Lumen Feild - Seattle, Washington

Attendance: 6,841

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dash 0 1 1

Seattle Reign 0 0 0

HOU: Maggie Graham 3 (Ryan Gareis 3) 57'

Seattle Reign: Claudia Dickey; Lauren Barnes (c), Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg (Maddie Mercado 86'); Maddie Dahlien (Emeri Adames 71'), Angharad James-Turner (Ainsley McCammon 71'), Smantha Meza, Lynn Biyendolo, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Shae Holmes 71'); Ji So-Yun (Madison Curry 57'), Jordyn Huitema

Unused substitutes: Emily Mason, Hanna Glas, Olivia Van der Jagt, Maddie Prohaska

Houston Dash: Abby Smith; Christen Westphal (Pagie Nielsen 64'), Katie Lind (c), Natalie Jacobs, Avery Patterson; Delanie Sheehan (Sarah Puntigam 83'), Danielle Colaprico, Maggie Graham; Ryan Gareis (Michelle Alozie 78'), Messiah Bright (Bárbara Olivieri 46'), Yazmeen Ryan

Unused substitutes: Jane Campbell, Evelina Duljan, Kiki Van Zanten, Sophie Schmidt, Rebeca

DISCIPLINE:

SEA: Maddie Dehlien (tactical foul; foul) 16'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Alyssa Nicholas

Assistant: Tiffini Turpin

Assistant: Melissa Gonzalez

Fourth: Yannick Rothfuss

VAR: Mark Verso

Weather: 58 degrees, light rain







